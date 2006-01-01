Premier League Team of the Week: Kulusevski and Saka stand out

Kulusevski was the top performer at Old Trafford

The Premier League saw another set of excellent performances over the weekend, with several standout performers after some big results across all ten fixtures.

As always, Flashscore has put together a team of the best performers from the weekend's action based on our dedicated player rating system.

Let's take a look at who makes it into our Team of the Week this time.

Team of the Week Flashscore

Despite shipping four in Leicester's 4-2 defeat against Arsenal, Mads Hermansen was on top form at the Emirates and pulled off several high-quality saves.

The Dane stood out with a staggering 12 stops, including a couple he had no right to make but still managed to keep out.

Hermansen's performances weren't enough to stop Arsenal's relentless attack - although the scoreline would have been far worse without the goalkeeper in such good form.

DEF - James Justin, 8.2 (Leicester)

Despite being on the losing side, another top performer for Leicester was defender James Justin.

The Englishman netted both of the Foxes' goals, including a stunning volley to equalise during the second half initially.

Justin was widely tipped to be England's next top defender a few years ago and now looks back at home in the Premier League with Leicester.

Marc Guehi opened the scoring in Crystal Palace's 2-1 defeat away at Everton with a clever flick from close range.

He then went on to put in an excellent defensive performance by making ten clearances, two blocks, two tackles, one interception and winning ten duels.

Guehi's efforts weren't enough for the Eagles to avoid defeat against a struggling Everton side, but it was a top individual performance from the defender.

Arsenal's Jurrien Timber has enjoyed an excellent 'second start' at the Emirates after recovering from a serious knee injury suffered last season, making himself an integral part of the Gunners' dominant defence.

His influence continued during their win against Leicester with the Dutchman picking up an assist inside 20 minutes, setting up Gabriel Martinelli to open the scoring.

Timber's creative influence continued throughout the match with the defender making seven key passes as Arsenal picked up a valuable late win.

Timber heat map Opta by StatsPerform / Josh Smith/PPAUK / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Manchester City could only manage a 1-1 draw against Newcastle in their first Premier League match following a season-ending injury to key player Rodri - with Josko Gvardiol popping up with another crucial goal for the league champions.

The defender showed incredible control and composure when receiving the ball on the left-hand side of the penalty area, cutting onto his weaker foot before curling a low effort into the bottom corner.

Dejan Kulusevski played a starring role in Spurs' 3-0 demolition of Manchester United, pulling the strings from midfield rather than his usual wide position.

The Swede was central to Spurs' relentless attack with nine key passes and a goal, turning in from close range after a sweeping counter early in the second half.

Kulusevski put on a show at Old Trafford as Spurs stormed to a convincing - and much-needed - victory.

Kulusevski v Man Utd Opta by StatsPerform / MICHAEL REGAN / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

West Ham have suffered a slow start to the season but managed to pick up an important point away at Brentford, coming from behind to draw 1-1.

Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek was crucial for the Hammers; popping up with the all-important goal to ensure his side came away from the game with a point after going behind inside the first minute.

Carlos Baleba was one of the key contributors in a six-goal thriller between Chelsea and Brighton, picking up a goal and an assist for the Seagulls.

He showed great instincts to charge down a poor clearance and inadvertently set up Georginio Rutter to open the scoring before capitalising on another mistake to get on the scoresheet himself.

Unfortunately for Baleba, his performance was overshadowed by Chelsea star Cole Palmer as the Blues came away 4-2 winners.

FWD - Bukayo Saka, 8.8 (Arsenal)

Another weekend has gone by where Bukayo Saka's creative influence has left a huge impact on a match, with the winger outstanding again in Arsenal's win over Leicester.

Saka made a mammoth nine key passes and created four big chances without registering an assist, while his set-piece delivery was once again superb - playing a major role in the Gunners' late victory.

The Englishman has already registered five assists this season and was unlucky not to add to that tally over the weekend.

This week's top performer by some distance was Cole Palmer, who netted four goals inside 20 minutes as Chelsea defeated Brighton.

Palmer was first on hand to calmly slot into an open goal, before converting from the penalty spot and then curling in a stunning free-kick to seal a 10-minute hat-trick.

Chelsea's star player added a fourth 10 minutes later with a powerful finish at the near post, earning him a 9.7 Flashscore rating and making him our Player of the Week.

Palmer v Brighton Opta by StatsPerform / Richard HEATHCOTE / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

Dwight McNeil played a starring role in Everton's 2-1 comeback win against Crystal Palace, netting twice as the Toffees recorded their first league win of the season.

The winger scored two excellent goals, first curling in a magnificent effort from the edge of the penalty area before expertly controlling a cross and converting from close range.

McNeil's performance helped drive Everton to a much-needed victory that they will hope can kick-start their season.