Premier League Team of the Week: Man Utd players dominate after big win

It's time for another Premier League Team of the Week after a series of excellent performances across the country ahead of the final international break of 2024.

Manchester City and Arsenal struggled again while there were big wins for Manchester United and Liverpool - as well as at the bottom of the table as Wolves and Ipswich picked up their first victories of the campaign.

Newcastle also continued their good run of form with a resounding win over Nottingham Forest, but Crystal Palace fell to another defeat at the hands of London rivals Fulham.

Using Flashscore's dedicated player ratings system, it's time to build another Premier League Team of the Week.

Premier League TOTW Flashscore

Jordan Pickford proved once more that he is one of England's best goalkeepers with an excellent performance in Everton's 0-0 draw away at West Ham.

The goalkeeper made six saves, including one particularly impressive stop right at the death to ensure his side held on for a point.

Everton have struggled in the early stages of the campaign but are once again being boosted by Pickford's performances.

Manchester United sealed an excellent 3-0 win against Leicester in Ruud van Nistelrooy's final game in charge of the club, with several players putting in top showings.

Noussair Mazraoui put in an excellent defensive performance with five tackles, two clearances and nine duels won - continuing his solid debut season in Manchester.

Nathan Collins impressed during Brentford's narrow 3-2 win over Bournemouth, with the Irishman putting in a solid showing at the heart of the Bees' defence.

The defender made a mammoth 13 clearances, four blocks and one tackle while also winning 10 duels in what turned out to be a superb defensive showing.

Collins v Bournemouth Opta by StatsPerform / Alexander Canillas / Zuma Press / Profimedia

DEF - James Tarkowski, 7.7 (Everton)

Everton's James Tarkowski excelled during their 0-0 draw against West Ham, making five clearances, two blocks, two interceptions and two tackles.

The Englishman has so far struggled to recapture his form of last season but was back to his best in what could turn out to be a crucial result for the Toffees.

MID - Amad Diallo, 8.1 (Manchester United)

Amad Diallo has had a difficult time at United over the last year but was given a chance to prove his worth in their 3-0 win over Leicester and did just that with a superb performance.

The winger picked up an assist after producing a lovely backheel for Bruno Fernandes' opener and went on to have a big influence on the Red Devils' attacking play.

Diallo's long-term future at Old Trafford has been up in the air for some time but he proved his value to the team with a superb showing against the Foxes.

MID - Bruno Fernandes, 8.8 (Manchester United)

Another excellent performer for United was star midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who grabbed a goal and an assist in their win over Leicester.

Fernandes opened the scoring with a superb finish, curling into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area.

He then went on to complete seven key passes before setting up Alejandro Garnacho for the final goal of the match - earning himself an 8.8 player rating, the highest of anyone in the Premier League over the weekend.

Fernandes v Leicester Opta by StatsPerform / ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Conor Molloy

MID - Joelinton, 8.3 (Newcastle)

Newcastle enjoyed a surprise 3-1 win away at high-flying Nottingham Forest on Sunday, with midfielder Joelinton excelling.

The Brazilian put in an all-action display, scoring once with a superb finish while also making one key pass and contributing defensively with three tackles, one interception and one clearance.

MID - Mikkel Damsgaard, 8.3 (Brentford)

One of the Premier League's surprise packages the season has been Brentford's Mikkel Damsgaard, who got himself on the scoresheet in their win over Bournemouth.

The Dane grabbed his first league goal of the campaign with an instinctive finish inside the near post and went on to help the Bees secure a huge victory.

Damsgaard also contributed defensively with four tackles, four clearances and one interception.

Wolves earned their first win of the season with an important 2-0 victory over relegation rivals Southampton on Saturday, with Spanish forward Pablo Sarabia playing a starring role.

Sarabia opened the scoring after receiving an excellent pass from Matheus Cunha, rounding Saints goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and finishing into the empty net - all within one minute 48 seconds, Wolves' fastest-ever Premier League goal.

The Spaniard's goal set the hosts on their way to a crucial win, lifting them off the bottom of the table as they leapfrogged their opponents.

Joao Pedro made his return from injury to help Brighton to an incredible 2-1 comeback victory against Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Brazilian first equalised for the Seagulls before setting up Matt O'Riley's winner just five minutes later as his side recorded a famous win at the Amex Stadium.

Pedro enjoyed a strong start to the campaign but has recently had to deal with a lengthy injury lay-off - Brighton will be delighted with his return to fitness.

FWD - Yoane Wissa, 8.2 (Brentford)

Brentford forward Yoane Wissa netted two goals in their 3-2 win against Bournemouth, helping the Bees to leapfrog the Cherries in the table.

Wissa has been excellent this season with an impressive seven goals from eight league appearances and was a huge contributor to their latest victory.

The forward first showed great instinct to head home after the ball fell to him in a packed penalty area before sealing all three points with a deft chip later in the second half.