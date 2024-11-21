Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Pressure on Man City to turn things around quickly, starting with Spurs

Pressure on Man City to turn things around quickly, starting with Spurs

Ste Carson
Guardiola reacts during City's match with Brighton
Guardiola reacts during City's match with BrightonSportimage Ltd / Alamy / Profimedia
Manchester City are in the unfamiliar position of coming off the back of a four-match losing streak as they prepare to play the role of hosts to Tottenham this weekend.

Spurs, somewhat poetically, started City's run of straight defeats by beating them 2-1 in the EFL Cup on the eve of Halloween.

Shock losses to Bournemouth, Brighton and Ruben Amorim's Sporting put Pep Guardiola in an uncomfortable position ahead of the November international break.

How did we get here?

He may be only one man, but Ballon d'Or holder Rodri's absence since suffering an ACL injury in September has certainly had an impact.

Spain's Aitana Bonmati, left, and Rodri with their Ballon d'Ors
Spain's Aitana Bonmati, left, and Rodri with their Ballon d'OrsČTK / AP / Michel Euler

That said, City did string together a number of positive results - six wins and a draw - immediately following the Spaniard's injury.

Other injuries to key players, such as Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias, have been impactful too.

Perhaps the Premier League's 115 charges for breaching financial regulations - which City deny - are also having an unseen impact.

Or maybe it's just, as former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag put it, that eras come to an end.

No, that's not it - City are still very much one of the most feared teams in the world, and that hasn't changed.

City - Spurs match stats
Flashscore

But they are in a delicate position where the ongoing season is concerned.

With the benefits of their star-studded squad, they will almost certainly push on through in the Champions League - but the Premier League title is threatening to slip away.

We are a month away from Christmas and discussions of "will the team at the top still be there in May?", but make no mistake that City will do everything to be that team.

Guardiola's side are currently five points adrift of leaders Liverpool, who are on a seven-game unbeaten streak under the tutelage of new manager Arne Slot.

Current standings
Current standingsFlashscore

A five-point gap at this stage shouldn't be celebrated too much by fans of the Reds, but there is certainly some buzz around Anfield this season.

A five-point gap isn't something to be sniffed at, though, given City, Liverpool and Arsenal's relentless performances in their recent point-guzzling seasons.

Getting back on track

Beating Tottenham at the Etihad this weekend is imperative for Man City.

Guardiola has had his struggles against the Londoners over the years, but City can't afford to drop even more points amid the frequency they've done so of late.

City's recent results
City's recent resultsFlashscore

Liverpool are up against rock-bottom Southampton in their next match, which should be assumed by City as three more points for the Reds.

The results in both of these matches will directly impact the mood at Anfield, a week on Sunday, when Man City travel down the M62 to Merseyside.

A potential nightmare scenario could be possible for Guardiola if Liverpool beat Southampton and City drop points against Spurs, and then suffer a defeat at Anfield.

Depending on how those three fixtures go, City could leapfrog Liverpool - ahead by a point - or find themselves 11 points behind the Reds.

Optimism for City

The good news for Man City is that Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham aren't an impenetrable force.

Spurs did thump Aston Villa 4-1 after beating City, but have since suffered defeats to Galatasaray and Ipswich Town - the latter being particularly eye-catching.

And with injuries to key players like Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Richarlison, the Londoners could indeed be the team to begin and end City's winless streak.

With De Bruyne available again and Erling Haaland enjoying a productive international break with Norway (four goals and one assist in two matches), it presents a great chance for Guardiola's men to get back on track.

Certainly, the Citizens will also be buoyed by the recent news of Guardiola's contract extension.

Returning to winning ways before heading to Anfield is quite important as City will want to face their rivals with bushy tails - not with them between their legs.

But their potential comeback must first start with Spurs.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester CityLiverpoolTottenhamRodrigo HernandezFeatures
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Meulensteen believes Arsenal need mentality shift to win title
Premier League clubs to seek compensation if Manchester City are found guilty
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Man Utd chasing Quenda as Liverpool look for Van Dijk replacement
Show more
Football
Goncalo Ramos nearing return for PSG as Luis Enrique warns of player workload
Chelsea captain James injured again as Maresca travels to former club Leicester City
AC Milan look to inflict first defeat of season on Juventus as Napoli welcome Roma
Leicester City dealt blow as winger Abdul Fatawu out for season with ACL injury
Nuri Sahin enjoying more options as Dortmund's injury list shortens
Fabian Hurzeler's superb Premier League start has Brighton dreaming of Europe again
Kompany stresses importance of Augsburg clash despite packed schedule for Bayern
EXCLUSIVE: Dylan Kerr rules out Gor Mahia comeback despite fans plea
Manchester City documentary shows Pep Guardiola scold star player Phil Foden
Most Read
UEFA rules Romania take 3-0 win over Kosovo after walk-off controversy
The top five performers over the international break
Italy's Bronzetti and Paolini guide country to fifth Billie Jean King Cup title
Barcelona wont return to Camp Nou until at least mid-February

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings