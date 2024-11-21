Pressure on Man City to turn things around quickly, starting with Spurs

Manchester City are in the unfamiliar position of coming off the back of a four-match losing streak as they prepare to play the role of hosts to Tottenham this weekend.

Spurs, somewhat poetically, started City's run of straight defeats by beating them 2-1 in the EFL Cup on the eve of Halloween.

Shock losses to Bournemouth, Brighton and Ruben Amorim's Sporting put Pep Guardiola in an uncomfortable position ahead of the November international break.

How did we get here?

He may be only one man, but Ballon d'Or holder Rodri's absence since suffering an ACL injury in September has certainly had an impact.

Spain's Aitana Bonmati, left, and Rodri with their Ballon d'Ors ČTK / AP / Michel Euler

That said, City did string together a number of positive results - six wins and a draw - immediately following the Spaniard's injury.

Other injuries to key players, such as Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias, have been impactful too.

Perhaps the Premier League's 115 charges for breaching financial regulations - which City deny - are also having an unseen impact.

Or maybe it's just, as former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag put it, that eras come to an end.

No, that's not it - City are still very much one of the most feared teams in the world, and that hasn't changed.

City - Spurs match stats Flashscore

But they are in a delicate position where the ongoing season is concerned.

With the benefits of their star-studded squad, they will almost certainly push on through in the Champions League - but the Premier League title is threatening to slip away.

We are a month away from Christmas and discussions of "will the team at the top still be there in May?", but make no mistake that City will do everything to be that team.

Guardiola's side are currently five points adrift of leaders Liverpool, who are on a seven-game unbeaten streak under the tutelage of new manager Arne Slot.

Current standings Flashscore

A five-point gap at this stage shouldn't be celebrated too much by fans of the Reds, but there is certainly some buzz around Anfield this season.

A five-point gap isn't something to be sniffed at, though, given City, Liverpool and Arsenal's relentless performances in their recent point-guzzling seasons.

Getting back on track

Beating Tottenham at the Etihad this weekend is imperative for Man City.

Guardiola has had his struggles against the Londoners over the years, but City can't afford to drop even more points amid the frequency they've done so of late.

City's recent results Flashscore

Liverpool are up against rock-bottom Southampton in their next match, which should be assumed by City as three more points for the Reds.

The results in both of these matches will directly impact the mood at Anfield, a week on Sunday, when Man City travel down the M62 to Merseyside.

A potential nightmare scenario could be possible for Guardiola if Liverpool beat Southampton and City drop points against Spurs, and then suffer a defeat at Anfield.

Depending on how those three fixtures go, City could leapfrog Liverpool - ahead by a point - or find themselves 11 points behind the Reds.

Optimism for City

The good news for Man City is that Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham aren't an impenetrable force.

Spurs did thump Aston Villa 4-1 after beating City, but have since suffered defeats to Galatasaray and Ipswich Town - the latter being particularly eye-catching.

And with injuries to key players like Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Richarlison, the Londoners could indeed be the team to begin and end City's winless streak.

With De Bruyne available again and Erling Haaland enjoying a productive international break with Norway (four goals and one assist in two matches), it presents a great chance for Guardiola's men to get back on track.

Certainly, the Citizens will also be buoyed by the recent news of Guardiola's contract extension.

Returning to winning ways before heading to Anfield is quite important as City will want to face their rivals with bushy tails - not with them between their legs.

But their potential comeback must first start with Spurs.