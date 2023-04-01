Richarlison double helps Spurs thrash Newcastle to edge closer to top four

Richarlison celebrates his second goal
Richarlison celebrates his second goal
Tottenham convincingly beat Newcastle United 4-1 for a much-needed win in the Premier League, a result only made sweeter by avenging the defeats in both of last season’s clashes.

Neither team took long to display their attacking threat, although the defences came out on top in the early exchanges.

Richarlison was denied by timely interventions from Bruno Guimarães and Fabian Schär, before Ben Davies got a vital touch on Anthony Gordon’s cross to deny Alexander Isak a simple finish.

However, both of Newcastle’s centre-backs were struggling physically and Spurs were rewarded for their persistence in the 26th minute, as Destiny Udogie played the ball out to Heung-min Son and drifted into the box to score his first-ever PL goal.

The hosts’ control on proceedings was only growing but Pape Matar Sarr couldn’t double their lead on the half-hour mark, making a mess of his shot with three teammates queueing up to convert from Brennan Johnson’s cross.

Johnson was then given a reprieve after conceding possession cheaply with Guglielmo Vicario comfortably holding Miguel Almirón’s tame shot.

Spurs finally got their all-important second when Son got the better of Kieran Trippier and cut the ball back for Richarlison to mark his first start in six with a goal.

Match stats
Flashscore

Newcastle initially showed big improvements after the break as they moved the ball well and put the hosts under pressure with Trippier getting crosses into the box.

Having stood strong for 15 minutes, Spurs picked their moment to strike as a superb Pedro Porro pass found Richarlison, who coolly finished for his second of the game having previously scored just one PL goal all season.

With Ange Postecoglou’s side being lifted by that moment, Johnson and Son both came agonisingly close to a quickfire goal while Porro’s audacious attempt nestled on the net.

Late on, Martin Dúbravka brought Son down for a penalty that the captain took himself and fired into the bottom corner, capping off a brilliant day’s work as Spurs ended their five-game winless run.

The result also keeps them fifth ahead of Newcastle, who got a consolation goal through Joelinton but have only won five points in away PL matches this season - a tally only worsened by Luton Town and Sheffield United.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)

