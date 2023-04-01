Robert Sanchez says Chelsea are now aiming for top four spot after thrilling City draw

Robert Sanchez and Thiago Silva of Chelsea applaud the fans following the Premier League match against Manchester City

Chelsea have their sights set on Champions League qualification after an upturn in performances and results.

The Stamford Bridge club endured a miserable start to the season, which saw them slip into the bottom half of the table.

However, recent results have improved, including a win over Tottenham and a draw against Manchester City in the span of a week.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (25) insists they can qualify for next season's Champions League, stating: "Of course, we only take it game-by-game but we want to do our best possible. We hope to get in Europe or the Champions League again.

"I think it is impossible, if we keep improving in every game and getting points in every game then I think it is possible.

"It is a big ask but we've got spirit confidence, belief and the quality we have that we can get there.

"I think the fans can see it. It is what we talk about in the dressing room that we are building that confidence and with that comes spirit as well.

"We are just fighting and we feel we can win any game."