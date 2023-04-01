Robert Sanchez says Chelsea are now aiming for top four spot after thrilling City draw

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Robert Sanchez says Chelsea are now aiming for top four spot after thrilling City draw
Robert Sanchez says Chelsea are now aiming for top four spot after thrilling City draw
Robert Sanchez and Thiago Silva of Chelsea applaud the fans following the Premier League match against Manchester City
Robert Sanchez and Thiago Silva of Chelsea applaud the fans following the Premier League match against Manchester City
AFP
Chelsea have their sights set on Champions League qualification after an upturn in performances and results.

The Stamford Bridge club endured a miserable start to the season, which saw them slip into the bottom half of the table.

However, recent results have improved, including a win over Tottenham and a draw against Manchester City in the span of a week.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (25) insists they can qualify for next season's Champions League, stating: "Of course, we only take it game-by-game but we want to do our best possible. We hope to get in Europe or the Champions League again.

"I think it is impossible, if we keep improving in every game and getting points in every game then I think it is possible.

"It is a big ask but we've got spirit confidence, belief and the quality we have that we can get there.

"I think the fans can see it. It is what we talk about in the dressing room that we are building that confidence and with that comes spirit as well.

"We are just fighting and we feel we can win any game."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChampions LeagueChelseaSanchez RobertManchester CityTottenham
Related Articles
Premier League talking points: Spurs struggling without key men, Chelsea on the up
Chelsea deserved Spurs win and VAR got it right, says Mauricio Pochettino
Who's missing: Nine players ruled out for Newcastle as Howe returns to Bournemouth
Show more
Football
Italy coach Spalletti asked federation before including Zaniolo in Euro qualifying squad
Richarlison and Sancho among stars on Saudi Pro League radar
Horan sets sights on ninth Women's Champions League crown for Lyon
Mitchell, Blanc & Ten Hag: A new-look management team worthy of Man Utd?
EXCLUSIVE: Chopra says Cooper is happy with Forest progress while no one can touch Man City
Weekend highlights: Dimarco scores a beauty, PSV dominate and Malmo celebrate league title
Thousands of fans welcome Charlton funeral cortege at Old Trafford
Updated
Team of the Week: Mbappe and Benzema in the goals as Leroy Sane continues to impress
Man United's Hojlund, Eriksen withdrawn from Denmark team duty
Most Read
Djokovic beats Rune in ATP Finals thriller to secure top spot in year-end rankings
Palmer haunts his former club as Man City and Chelsea draw eight-goal thriller
'Did you have fun?' - Guardiola and Pochettino revel in Premier League classic
Rodri hails Manchester City's positive mentality in 4-4 draw with Chelsea

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings