  Ryan Gravenberch hopes Liverpool form wins him spot in Netherlands team

Ryan Gravenberch hopes Liverpool form wins him spot in Netherlands team

Gravenberch has started the season in fine form for Liverpool
Gravenberch has started the season in fine form for Liverpool
Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch (22) is hoping his early season form at unbeaten Liverpool will help him win a place in the Netherlands team this week, after spending the European Championship watching from the bench.

Gravenberch has had a good start to the Premier League season, playing every minute as Liverpool have won their first three games of the new campaign.

He told reporters on Wednesday it was due to the confidence that new manager Arne Slot has in him.

"We had a talk before the season and he gave me the chance from the start," Gravenberch said.

"I'm staying pretty calm about it. Things are going well, I'm very happy about that. I've had three starts. It's nice to have the trust of the coach, that trust is now paying off."

But he now hopes that he will get the same trust from national team coach Ronald Koeman, who selected him for the Euros in Germany in June and July but did not use him in any of the six games the Dutch played on their way to the semi-finals.

Koeman expressed confidence in Gravenberch at a press conference on Tuesday, ahead of Saturday's Nations League clash with Bosnia & Herzegovina in Eindhoven, but also explained why the player did not feature in his plans earlier.

"Concentration and the fact that he is sometimes too nonchalant are things that can be improved with him. Maybe the penny will drop now," Koeman said.

"Everyone always says that about me, but that's also part of me," Gravenberch responded on Wednesday. "I've started well at Liverpool now, so you don't hear anyone say that I'm nonchalant."

The Dutch will also host Germany in Amsterdam next Tuesday

FootballPremier LeagueRyan GravenberchLiverpoolNetherlands
