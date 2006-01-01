Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi explains turning down Liverpool

Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi was linked with Liverpool over the summer

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi (25) has explained turning down Liverpool over the summer.

Liverpool were willing to pay Zubimendi's €60 million buyout clause, but the Spain international chose to stay with La Real.

"My friends are clear that whatever I decide will be the best. There is no pressure whatsoever," Zubimendi told Marca.

"For me, Real Sociedad is my life, I think I have spent half my life there. Much of who I am is part of La Real, it is my life."

Zubimendi's recent seasons in numbers Flashscore

On this season's targets, he also said: "The matter with Europe is clear. The higher the position, the better.

"We have to look for our best version and, above all, compete. Feel competitive, be recognised and seen as having personality."