Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi explains turning down Liverpool

Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi explains turning down Liverpool

Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi was linked with Liverpool over the summer
Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi was linked with Liverpool over the summerDavid Ramos / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images via AFP
Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi (25) has explained turning down Liverpool over the summer.

Liverpool were willing to pay Zubimendi's €60 million buyout clause, but the Spain international chose to stay with La Real.

"My friends are clear that whatever I decide will be the best. There is no pressure whatsoever," Zubimendi told Marca.

"For me, Real Sociedad is my life, I think I have spent half my life there. Much of who I am is part of La Real, it is my life."

Zubimendi's recent seasons in numbers
Zubimendi's recent seasons in numbersFlashscore

On this season's targets, he also said: "The matter with Europe is clear. The higher the position, the better.

"We have to look for our best version and, above all, compete. Feel competitive, be recognised and seen as having personality."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLaLigaMartin ZubimendiLiverpoolReal SociedadTransfer News
Related Articles
Flashback: The impressive but injury-plagued career of Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen
Winners and losers: Mbappe shines at the Bernabeu as Liverpool put Ten Hag under pressure
The most expensive and spectacular transfers this summer
Show more
Football
Galatasaray confirm stunning loan signing of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Former Marseille star Waddle impressed by instant impact of De Zerbi & Greenwood
Ryan Gravenberch hopes Liverpool form wins him spot in Netherlands team
New-look Germany 'hungry and greedy for success,' says striker Fullkrug
Updated
Rising star Maatsen must bide his time for first Netherlands cap
Chelsea forward Madueke honoured to be called up to England squad
The Calcio Comment: Fonseca already under pressure at AC Milan thanks to Leao & Theo
Wataru Endo says Japan must focus on positives ahead of World Cup qualifiers
Bayern's Irankunda can survive the hype machine, says Australia manager
Most Read
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray make historic signing while title challengers cruise
Foden, Palmer and Watkins ruled out of England's Nations League games
Emma Navarro into first major semi-final after Paula Badosa collapse at US Open
Paula Badosa bemoans 'disaster' display in US Open quarter-final defeat

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings