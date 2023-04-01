Salah sinks 10-man Toffees as Liverpool bag derby bragging rights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Salah sinks 10-man Toffees as Liverpool bag derby bragging rights
Salah sinks 10-man Toffees as Liverpool bag derby bragging rights
Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot with Virgil van Dijk
Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot with Virgil van Dijk
AFP
A brace from Mohamed Salah took Liverpool to a 2-0 win over the resilient 10 men of Everton, maintaining the Reds’ record of having only lost one home Merseyside derby this century.

Premier League football returned with an action-packed start at Anfield, even if there wasn’t an early opener to match, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin sending his header straight at Alisson Becker before Salah uncharacteristically made a mess of his effort at the other end.

The relentless nature of the opening quarter-hour was reflected when Liverpool conjured a blistering break having defended a Toffees corner, only for Luis Diaz’s shot to be deflected over by an outstanding challenge from Ashley Young.

The game slowed down as Liverpool began to take control, and there was the feeling that something special would be required to open the scoring in a fixture that has seen more goalless draws than any other in the Premier League era.

Amadou Onana tried to provide that with an effort from inside his own half but got it horribly wrong, while Alexis Mac Allister’s venomous strike was spilled before being gathered by Jordan Pickford.

Everton's English defender Ashley Young reacts as he is sent off
AFP

Having done so well to halt Diaz earlier, Young then made his side’s task significantly harder by getting two bookings for fouls on the Colombian inside 37 minutes, adding to the fixture’s record for the most PL red cards.

Sean Dyche responded with two defensive changes before the restart, setting the tone for a 45-minute period in which the Toffees were willing to suffer to earn a point against their bitter rivals.

That was reinforced on the pitch, with James Tarkowski blocking Salah’s shot after Jarrad Branthwaite had slipped and Onana went over the advertising boards after holding off Díaz to let the ball run out of play.

Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah scores the opening goal from the penalty spot
AFP

However, frustrations about the decision not to give Ibrahima Konate a second yellow were compounded when Díaz’s cross hit Michael Keane’s hand for a penalty that Salah emphatically converted with a quarter-hour remaining.

Pickford tipped Harvey Elliott’s ambitious strike onto the crossbar and over to maintain some hope, but there was no stopping Liverpool in the final moments.

Match stats
Flashscore

Darwin Nunez raced forward and teed up Salah, who finished clinically as the Reds responded to back-to-back PL matches without a victory to earn a special win and go top of the table ahead of the weekend’s other fixtures.

Everton, meanwhile, suffer just the second defeat in their last five across all competitions.

Player ratings
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpoolSalah MohamedEverton
Related Articles
Liverpool's dominance in Merseyside derby means nothing, says Jurgen Klopp
Fantasy Premier League: Don't miss out on Mohamed Salah ahead of the ninth round
Editors' Picks: Final four face off in Rugby World Cup, club football back with a bang
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Chelsea take lead against Arsenal, Mainz pull one back against Bayern
Updated
Kylian Mbappe leads PSG past Strasbourg in comfortable win
Man City stop the rot as Haaland screamer helps down Brighton
Bobby Charlton: Manchester United's iconic English gentleman
Murphy shines as Newcastle run riot against sorry Crystal Palace
Guirassy continues to smash records as Stuttgart see off freefalling Union Berlin
Klopp 'can imagine frustration' for Dyche after red card controversy in derby win
England World Cup winner and Manchester United icon Sir Bobby Charlton dies aged 86
Updated
Frimpong on song as Bayer Leverkusen move top of Bundesliga after battling Wolfsburg win
Kvaratskhelia nets brace as Napoli get back to winning ways against Verona
Most Read
Football Tracker: Chelsea take lead against Arsenal, Mainz pull one back against Bayern
Hack the Weekend: Barcelona, Villarreal and Hamburg could all be in trouble at home
Who's missing: Liverpool's Robertson out of Merseyside Derby, United lose Casemiro
Cheats, monsters and paradise: How Javier Aguirre and new owners turned Mallorca around

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings