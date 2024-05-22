Liverpool's Ben Doak included in Scotland's provisional Euro 2024 squad

Doak is heading to the Euros with Scotland

Scotland have released their 28-man provisional squad for Euro 2024, including Liverpool youngster Ben Doak as well as Premier League stars John McGinn, Andrew Robertson and Scott McTominay.

Doak has featured just five times for Liverpool's senior side this season; once in the Premier League, three times in the Europa League and once in the EFL Cup.

He has also never played for Scotland's first team, instead limited to the under-21s where he has featured seven times and scored twice.

The 18-year-old joins up with the senior squad as a highly rated prospect who caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool early - joining from Celtic in 2022 aged just 16.

Alongside him are Scotland mainstays McTominay, Robertson and McGinn as well as the likes of Ryan Christie from Bournemouth and Celtic's James Forrest.

Two players from the 28 will be cut before Euro 2024 begins on June 14th but Doak will have the chance to impress in two pre-tournament friendlies against Gibraltar and Finland.

Scotland get their European Championship campaign underway against hosts Germany on Friday, June 14th.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Hearts), Craig Gordon (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Liam Kelly (Motherwell)

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City), Scott McKenna (Copenhagen), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ryan Jack (Rangers), Kenny McLean (Norwich), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Ben Doak (Liverpool), Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers), James Forrest (Celtic), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts).