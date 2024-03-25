Scott McTominay: 'Not all doom and gloom' as Scotland seek to end winless run

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Scott McTominay: 'Not all doom and gloom' as Scotland seek to end winless run
Scott McTominay: 'Not all doom and gloom' as Scotland seek to end winless run
Scott McTominay during a Scotland training session at Lesser Hampden
Scott McTominay during a Scotland training session at Lesser Hampden
AFP
Scott McTominay (27) said it is "not all doom and gloom" as Scotland seek to end a six-game winless run when they face Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Steve Clarke's squad are smarting from a 4-0 friendly defeat against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Friday, the first of four warm-up games ahead of Euro 2024 in Germany.

After Michael O'Neill's side visit Glasgow, Scotland will take on Gibraltar and Finland in June before they face hosts Germany in the opening match of the European Championship.

The Manchester United midfielder believes Clarke's men, 34th in the FIFA rankings - 40 places above Northern Ireland - are still in a good place, despite recent results.

"The 4-0 result was a little bit of an injustice," he said.

"You can get complacent, too excited, ahead of yourself if you take your foot off the gas and sometimes a little kick in the teeth isn't the worst thing in the world, to get everyone back to the standards that we know that we are accountable for.

"The next three games are huge. We need to regain some confidence but I don't think the confidence has dipped.

"We know we played some good stuff the other night. It is not all doom and gloom. It may seem like it with the result but we want to keep pushing and show everyone that we are a really good team."

McTominay believes Clarke's side can do what no other Scottish team has done and qualify out of the group at a major championship.

"We want to be the most successful Scottish team in history, go there and show we can do it," he said.

"I am full of belief in the team, manager and coaching staff as well."

Clarke said his players had to pick him up following the heavy defeat in Amsterdam.

"I tend to sulk a little bit longer than they do - they move on a little bit quicker than I do because I probably have a little bit more to think about than they have," he said.

Clarke added: "A win would be nice, a clean sheet would be nice as well. We want to play well and obviously we want to win.

"If I am being honest a win is probably more important but I think we can get both and I have no doubt we will get both."

Mentions
FootballEuroMcTominay ScottScotlandNorthern Ireland
Related Articles
John McGinn admits Scotland need to be more 'streetwise' after Dutch thrashing
Convincing win over Scotland offers 'sloppy' Netherlands no pleasure
Gordon had 'tunnel-vision' for England dream despite Scotland interest
Show more
Football
Romelu Lukaku fit to face England at Wembley as Belgium seek improvement
Argentina's Angel Di Maria threatened by drug gangs in hometown
Brazil boss Dorival Junior predicts big things for teenager Endrick after England win
Nottingham Forest appeal against four-point Premier League deduction
Updated
Koeman expects improved Netherlands performance against Germany, wary of Kroos
Rob Page banks on youth as Wales target Euro 2024 spot in post-Bale era
Tearful Vinicius Junior confesses racism is reducing his desire to play football
Declan Rice named England captain for Belgium match, Ivan Toney set to play
Dani Alves leaves Spanish prison after paying €1 million bail
Most Read
Dani Alves leaves Spanish prison after paying €1 million bail
USA see off Mexico in Nations League final marred by homophobic chants
Emotional Murray sad to bid farewell to Miami Open after losing epic in final match there
Sinner pulls off great escape but no way out for Rune in Miami

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings