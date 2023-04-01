Sheffield United sign midfielder free agent Tom Davies on three-year deal

Sheffield United sign midfielder free agent Tom Davies on three-year deal
Davies joined Everton in 2015
Davies joined Everton in 2015
Reuters
Tom Davies (25) has joined Sheffield United on a three-year deal, the newly-promoted Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

The midfielder joins United on a free transfer after his contract at Everton expired. Davies had been at Everton since the age of 11 and signed his first professional contract with the club in 2015.

Davies, a former England Under 21 international, made 19 Premier League appearances last season. He made his league debut in 2016, and in his time at Everton has made a total of 179 appearances in all competitions and scored seven goals.

"He brings energy, a work ethic, and a good physicality, and along with that Premier League experience, he will become a valuable asset to us," United manager Paul Heckingbottom said.

United' next game is at Nottingham Forest on Friday after losing their opening fixture 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace.

