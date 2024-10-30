Advertisement
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Southampton manager Russell Martin feeling positive despite poor form

AFP
Southampton head coach Russell Martin gestures on the sideline during their match against Man City
Southampton head coach Russell Martin gestures on the sideline during their match against Man CityOli Scarff / AFP
Russell Martin (38) has said Southampton's miserable start to the Premier League season has been the toughest test of his managerial career.

The Saints have won a solitary point from nine league games so far but enjoyed a morale-boosting 3-2 win against Championship side Stoke on Tuesday to book a place in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

That victory followed an impressive display in a 1-0 loss away to champions Manchester City on Saturday, with the south coast team's performance lauded by opposition manager Pep Guardiola.

"I'm learning all the time," said Martin, 38. "I think I've learnt as much this season than I have done in any other season and we're nine games in, so I'm enjoying that side of it.

"We tried to put into play everything we've learnt so far this season on Saturday (against City) and the players did it amazingly well."

Bottom-of-the-table Southampton host 16th-placed Everton this weekend as they go in search of a first league win since they gained promotion from the Championship.

The former Scotland defender said the challenge his players faced was "to remain who we want to be and trying to improve and be better at that and grow under the big spotlight".

If they did that, "the rest will take care of itself and I'll be fine and comfortable with whatever happens".

He added: "I really believe in this group. I really believe in what we're doing and now we have to put it on the pitch on Saturday."

