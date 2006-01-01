Advertisement
  4. Sterling open to transfer offers as Chelsea career looks to be over

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling
Chelsea forward Raheem SterlingEDDIE KEOGH / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Former England forward Raheem Sterling (29) does not expect to be involved under Enzo Maresca (44) going forward and is looking for a new club this summer.

Sterling is now waiting for transfer offers to help revitalise his career ahead of next week's transfer deadline as a number of clubs are already interested.

This comes after a conversation with new head coach Maresca after training on Friday in which Sterling's position in the side was made clear.

He was left out of the Premier League curtain-raiser against Manchester City and is very unlikely to earn any more minutes this season.

Sterling has three years remaining on his £300k-a-week contract which has attracted Saudi clubs who look to be the only teams who can afford his wages.

Maresca said after the City game that he "wants" Sterling at Chelsea, but also acknowledged "there is not enough space" for all the players in his squad after the total amount of players reached over 40.

FootballPremier LeagueSterling RaheemChelseaTransfer News
