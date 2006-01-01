Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Super-sub Leandro Trossard proves his worth to lift Arsenal to vital win

Super-sub Leandro Trossard proves his worth to lift Arsenal to vital win

Trossard came off the bench to score the winner for Arsenal
Trossard came off the bench to score the winner for ArsenalReuters
If Arsenal are going to end their 20-year wait for a Premier League title, they are going to need contributions from every squad member this season and Leandro Trossard (29) again proved his worth off the bench in Saturday's win at Aston Villa.

Arsenal travelled to the Midlands to face a Villa side who beat them twice in the Premier League last season -- defeats that ultimately cost them the title -- and had to weather plenty of pressure from an impressive home side.

At a crucial juncture in the match, however, Trossard took his chance, sweeping home with his first touch after coming as a substitute to set Arsenal on their way to a 2-0 victory.

Six of Trossard's 14 Premier League goals for Arsenal have been as a substitute, the highest share of any player to score 10 or more goals for the club in the competition.

With Manchester City starting with two wins from two in pursuit of a fifth successive Premier League crown, impact players off the bench like Trossard will be vital for Arsenal.

"First of all when you don't get picked there are certain ways to react," coach Mikel Arteta told reporters. "Leo (Trossard) is upset, but he's upset he could not show on the pitch how good he is, not upset because he wasn't playing.

"That's a huge quality. When you put him in the starting XI he does exactly the same thing. That's a big message and a big example for the rest of the team and myself."

On another day Villa could have made the most of their opportunities and inflicted more damage of Arsenal’s title chances, as they did last season.

The resilience Arsenal showed at Villa Park, however, stands them in good stead to keep pace with City.

"When we made the changes, the impact they had was tremendous," Arteta added. "When the team starts to be equipped that way and starts to be able to navigate through different contexts in the match, it becomes a team that can win in every place. Today we showed that.

"When we had to rely on certain individuals we did, and that's not a bad thing."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTrossard LeandroArsenalAston Villa
Related Articles
Leandro Trossard leads the charge as Arsenal beat wasteful Aston Villa
Unai Emery says Aston Villa must avoid Newcastle's fall from top four fate
Arsenal's Premier League title credentials face tough early test at Villa
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Inter Milan east past Lecce, Real Sociedad battle to win over Espanyol
Updated
Real Sociedad leave it late to find winning goal against stubborn Espanyol
Hansi Flick delighted with Robert Lewandowski form after winner against Bilbao
Champions Inter Milan click into gear to secure Serie A win against Lecce
Milan's Fonseca calls for defensive responsibility after shock defeat to Parma
Haaland feeling better than ever, says Guardiola after City dismantle Ipswich
Transfer News LIVE: Napoli pushing for McTominay, Porto close in on Fabio Vieira loan
Updated
Yamal and Lewandowski fire Barcelona to victory over Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga
Impressive Parma pounce on AC Milan's struggles to claim shock Serie A win
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Napoli pushing for McTominay, Porto close in on Fabio Vieira loan
Football Tracker: Inter Milan east past Lecce, Real Sociedad battle to win over Espanyol
Jannik Sinner fires trainer, physio amid doping furore
Pedro strikes late to earn Brighton dramatic win over Manchester United

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings