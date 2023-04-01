Ten Hag hails Manchester United's character after win over Aston Villa

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Ten Hag hails Manchester United's character after win over Aston Villa
Ten Hag hails Manchester United's character after win over Aston Villa
Ten Hag got the better of Emery
Ten Hag got the better of Emery
Reuters
Manchester United displayed great character and mentality to score a late winner in their 2-1 victory over Aston Villa despite being fatigued towards the end of the match, manager Erik ten Hag said.

Rasmus Hojlund's 17th-minute opener was cancelled out by Douglas Luiz's second-half strike before substitute Scott McTominay scored in the 86th minute to move sixth-placed United up to 41 points after their third consecutive victory.

"I liked especially the first 20 minutes, when we are dictating the game. After I think we are dropping a little bit too much," Ten Hag told reporters on Sunday.

"We had our moments in the counter attacks, but yeah, I think then at 1-1, to fight back, we are really happy for today... I think it was really high intensity and you could see how many players were so, so fatigued by the end.

"It was so open and it could go two ways. But then finally, I think we found the mentality, the character to win this game. And I think also the subs, they have had an impact."

United were dealt an injury scare during the win with defender Luke Shaw, who has missed a large portion of the season due to injury, being substituted at half-time.

Ten Hag said the England left back's substitution was precautionary, adding: "He mentioned some complaints and we can't take a risk with, especially Luke Shaw, because he has had so many injuries in the past.

"We took him off so that it did not become an injury. We have to see how it develops in the coming days."

United next travel to 17th-placed Luton on Sunday.

Mentions
FootballManchester UnitedAston VillaPremier League
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Ten Hag hails 'massive win' at top four rivals Aston Villa
McTominay on the money again as Man Utd seal late win at Aston Villa
Erik ten Hag demands more improvement from Manchester United's young stars
Show more
Football
Long-suffering Sebastien Haller's AFCON triumph reminiscent of a fairytale
Africa Cup of Nations: A to Z of an unforgettable tournament
Football Tracker: Yamal scores late equaliser for Barcelona against Granada
Updated
Nice fightback in vain as Zakaria brace settles derby in five goal thriller
Barcelona and Granada put on six-goal thriller as Lamine Yamal shines
Haller and Kessie lead Ivory Coast to magical home AFCON title over Nigeria
Updated
Hernandez goal helps AC Milan edge to narrow win over reigning champions Napoli
Manager David Moyes at a loss to explain West Ham's capitulation against Arsenal
Most Read
Haller and Kessie lead Ivory Coast to magical home AFCON title over Nigeria
Jude Bellingham suffers a high-grade left ankle sprain after Girona victory
Football Tracker: Yamal scores late equaliser for Barcelona against Granada
Africa Cup of Nations: A to Z of an unforgettable tournament

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings