McTominay on the money again as Man Utd seal late win at Aston Villa

Scott McTominay celebrates with teammate Rasmus Hojlund after scoring his team's winning goal
Scott McTominay celebrates with teammate Rasmus Hojlund after scoring his team's winning goal
AFP
Manchester United sliced the gap between themselves and Aston Villa to five points, after Scott McTominay’s late header powered the Red Devils to a 2-1 win against Unai Emery’s men – the hosts’ third consecutive home defeat.

Just as they had done in Boxing Day’s thrilling reverse fixture – in which United came back to win from two goals down at the break – Villa started brightly, but the visitors’ relentless press yielded numerous early set-piece opportunities.

Boubacar Kamara looked bewildered when marking Harry Maguire, and that mismatch led to the opener as the towering Englishman nodded a corner on for Rasmus Hojlund to nudge through Emiliano Martinez’s legs – marking the Dane’s fifth PL scoring appearance on the bounce - the second-youngest player to do so in competition history.

Manchester United's Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund scores the opening goal
AFP

Villa rallied for an immediate response, but the equaliser was proving difficult to come by.

John McGinn’s rasping attempt was brilliantly batted away by Andre Onana, and the United stopper was on hand again to thwart Ollie Watkins after a scything Villa move put the England international in a one-on-one situation.

There was plenty of threat from the hosts as the interval approached, particularly through the penetrative runs of Jacob Ramsey, but some superb defending ensured the Red Devils were halfway to avoiding a repeat of last season’s defeat here – incidentally Emery’s first game in charge at Villa Park.

Match stats
Flashscore

Villa’s struggles to find the net continued after the restart, and a strong hand from Onana was all that prevented Watkins from diverting in Matty Cash’s cross.

United briefly reclaimed control, but a pair of chances for Ramsey indicated an equaliser was on the way, and they finally found it with less than 25 minutes remaining.

Douglas Luiz, second right, celebrates after scoring the equalising goal
AFP

A goalmouth scramble almost saw McGinn prod in, but it came out to Leon Bailey, who put it on a plate for Douglas Luiz to smash into the near top corner.

The goal prompted an end-to-end finish, and there were chances at both ends before United stepped up to land the killer blow.

Diogo Dalot’s whipped cross landed right on the head of substitute McTominay, who beat Cash to power in the winner and reignite his side’s top-four push. Villa will no doubt be looking over their shoulders for the remainder of the season, with their quest for Champions League football for the first time since 1983 potentially in jeopardy.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

Player ratings
Flashscore

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballManchester UnitedAston VillaPremier League
