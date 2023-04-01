Emery admits Aston Villa's Konsa out for three to four weeks with knee injury

Reuters
Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa (26) will be out for three to four weeks after suffering a knee injury during Saturday's 5-0 win at Sheffield United, manager Unai Emery (52) said on Tuesday.

Konsa, who left the field in the 59th minute after sustaining the injury, has started every Premier League game for fourth-placed Villa this season as they compete for a place in the Champions League.

"He has a knee sprain and is not going to be available. I don’t know, three or four weeks more or less," Emery told reporters ahead of Wednesday's FA Cup fourth round replay against Chelsea at home.

However, Spain defender Pau Torres (27), out since December with an ankle injury, will return to the bench at Villa Park, Emery added.

Villa, five points behind leaders Liverpool, host sixth-placed Manchester United in their next league game on Sunday.

Mentions
