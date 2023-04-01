AFCON 2023: How every Premier League player has performed so far in Ivory Coast

A host of players are currently unavailable to their Premier League clubs and are instead in action for their countries at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

If they could have it all, budding football fans would watch every match involving their favourite players - be it for club or country.

But for one reason or another, that isn't always possible.

Fear not, though, as Flashscore has you covered. Check out a breakdown below of how each Premier League player at AFCON has performed up until the knockout stage*.

*All statistics are correct as of the end of the group stage (January 25th). Some players have since returned to England.

Mohamed Elneny (Egypt)

Elneny played twice for Egypt in the group stage, achieving a Flashscore rating (click here for an explanation) of 6.5 across 144 minutes in which he failed to score or assist.

Egypt drew both matches 2-2, including an all-action affair with Ghana.

Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso)

Traore scored twice in three matches for Burkina Faso, achieving a Flashscore rating of 6.8 across just 120 minutes.

Of their three matches in the group stage, Burkina Faso won one, drew one and lost one - with Traore proving to be a super-sub.

Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso)

Traore's compatriot found less success in the group stage, playing the full 90 minutes as Burkina Faso were beaten 2-0 by Angola.

Quattara achieved a Flashscore rating of 6.4 for his efforts.

Antoine Semenyo (Ghana)

Relatively speaking, Semenyo had a group stage to forget as he failed to score for Ghana despite playing 222 minutes across three matches.

The forward has already returned to England and picked up a Flashscore rating of 6.0 on international duty.

Yoane Wissa (D.R. Congo)

Wissa featured heavily for the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the group stage but found the back of the net just once - against Zambia.

His performance against Zambia (7.9) propped up his others to give him an impressive Flashscore rating of 7.2 across 270 minutes.

Wissa contests for the ball Profimedia

Frank Onyeka (Nigeria)

Onyeka played in all three of Nigeria's group-stage matches, helping his side to two wins and a draw.

Across 242 minutes, the defensive midfielder racked up a Flashscore rating of 7.0

Simon Adingra (Cote d'Ivoire)

Adingra barely featured for Ivory Coast in the group stage, playing just eight minutes in his side's 4-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea. Thus, the 22-year-old forward did not accrue a rating.

Nicolas Jackson (Senegal)

Jackson hasn't totted up quite as many minutes as perhaps would have been expected, playing just 46 minutes across three matches - 33 of those coming in one game.

In that match - Senegal's 3-0 win over Gambia - the Chelsea man picked up a Flashscore rating of 6.1.

Jordan Ayew (Ghana)

A veteran of the game, Ayew's teams often look to him for a moment of magic and he delivered for his country.

Ayew bagged a brace for Ghana in their 2-0 win over Mozambique, after featuring in the other two matches for a total of 270 minutes.

He also picked up an assist against Cape Verde for good measure, averaging his Flashscore rating out to a very respectable 7.4.

Ayew in action for Ghana Profimedia

Idrissa Gueye (Senegal)

Gueye had a fairly unremarkable tournament but was able to register an assist from the bench in Senegal's 3-1 win over Cameroon.

He played just 37 minutes in the group stage at AFCON, earning himself a Flashscore rating of 6.5 for his troubles.

Alex Iwobi (Nigeria)

Despite failing to register a goal contribution in 208 minutes, Iwobi has enjoyed himself at AFCON thus far.

He helped Nigeria to two wins and a draw in the group stage, averaging a Flashscore rating of 6.8.

Calvin Bassey (Nigeria)

Like Iwobi, Bassey is having a good tournament so far.

He has proven to be a reliable defender for his nation, playing a crucial role in shutting out both Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau in professional 1-0 wins.

It doesn't paint the full picture, but - still not to be sniffed at - Bassey has collected a Flashscore rating of 7.4.

Bassey has impressed for Nigeria Profimedia

Fode Ballo-Toure (Senegal)

Ballo-Toure has played just three minutes of AFCON football, coming off the bench to see out Senegal's 2-0 win over Guinea. Thus, he has no rating.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

One of Africa's brightest ever stars, Salah sadly played in just two matches at AFCON because of an injury.

He was pivotal in Egypt's 2-2 draw with Mozambique, assisting one goal and scoring the other, before sustaining his ailment in a stalemate with Ghana.

For the 135 minutes he's played, Salah has accrued a Flashscore rating of 7.4.

Salah was playing some wonderful football Profimedia

Issa Kabore (Burkina Faso)

Kabore played in all three of Burkina Faso's group-stage matches, which included one clean-sheet win, one draw and one defeat.

He hasn't set the continent alight, but the 22-year-old has proven himself to be a solid member of his side's defence.

Across the 270 minutes of football he's played, he picked up a Flashscore rating of 7.2.

Andre Onana (Cameroon)

There is no nice way to say that Onana had a shambolic tournament, but that is the case.

The goalkeeper, criticised for his time-insensitive travel plans, featured just once at AFCON - in Cameroon's 3-1 defeat to Senegal.

Onana, a fantastic stopper on paper, has a Flashscore rating of just 5.7 in reality.

Onana is having a nightmare Profimedia

Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco)

Amrabat is one of the first names on Morocco's team sheet and that hasn't changed at AFCON this year.

He played in all three group stage matches - totting up 270 minutes - a reliably steady force throughout, which has earned him a Flashscore rating of 7.0.

Serge Aurier (Cote d'Ivoire)

Aurier's importance to Ivory Coast has been reduced in recent years, but he remains a key member of the extended squad.

The full-back played just over 100 minutes of football between two group matches, helping his side see out a win over Guinea Bissau and a slender 1-0 defeat to Nigeria.

The 31-year-old has registered a Flashscore rating of 6.6.

Willy Boly (Cote d'Ivoire)

He may not be a regular starter, but Boly has been unable to grasp the chances he's been handed at AFCON.

The Forest defender played 82 minutes of Ivory Coast's 4-0 hammering at the hands of Equatorial Guinea and made a cameo in the win over Guinea Bissau, earning him a Flashscore rating of 5.9.

Ibrahim Sangare (Cote d'Ivoire)

A star player for both club and country, Sangare played in all three of Ivory Coast's group matches - but failed to really shine.

After playing 270 minutes of football, getting the job done in the main, the midfielder picked up a Flashscore rating of 6.6.

Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal)

Typically a staple for whoever he's representing, Kouyate unfortunately hasn't seen much action at AFCON.

With just 20 minutes on the pitch to speak of, after travelling home following the passing of his father, the experienced midfielder picked up a Flashscore rating of 6.5.

Kouyate in action for Senegal Profimedia

Moussa Niakhate (Senegal)

Niakhate played just one match in the group stage but did very well, helping Senegal to a shutout 3-0 win over Gambia.

Keeping a clean sheet is always going to aid plaudits for a defender, and indeed a tidy 80-minute performance earned him a Flashscore rating of 6.9.

Ola Aina (Nigeria)

Aina featured quite heavily for Nigeria in the group stage, which - compounded with those above - certainly bodes well for Forest in the long term.

Over the course of 262 minutes, including a clean sheet against Guinea Bissau, the defender picked up a Flashscore rating of 6.9.

Yasser Larouci (Algeria)

The former Liverpool defender failed to make an appearance for Algeria in the group stage and has since returned to England. Thus, he has no rating.

Anis Ben Slimane (Tunisia)

Slimane featured quite heavily for Tunisia in the group stage, playing 227 minutes, but his side endured a torrid time.

For his part in two draws and a defeat, the midfielder picked up a Flashscore rating of 6.6. He has since returned to England.

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal)

One for the future more so than right now, Sarr still managed to record an assist in the group stage - in Senegal's 4-1 win over Cameroon.

He featured in two matches, playing 143 minutes and accruing a Flashscore rating of 7.1.

Sarr is already proving himself Profimedia

Yves Bissouma (Mali)

One of Mali's most talented footballing graduates, Bissouma hasn't disappointed on his latest return to his home continent.

The 27-year-old was the rock in his side's midfield as they earned a draw against Namibia and he put in a fair shift throughout Mali's 2-0 win over South Africa.

Across 147 minutes, Bissouma recorded an impressive Flashscore rating of 7.3.

Bissouma is one of his nation's stars Profimedia

Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)

Perhaps the most exciting talent in African football right now, Kudus was the main man for Ghana in the group stage.

Following a number of impressive weeks in the Premier League, the forward bagged a brace against Salah's Egypt in a tense 2-2 draw.

Despite not scoring or assisting, Kudus also impressed in Ghana's 2-2 stalemate with Mozambique.

Over the course of 178 minutes, the star picked up an outstanding Flashscore rating of 7.8 - making him the Premier League's highest-ranking AFCON player for the group stage.

Kudus is among Africa's greatest talents Profimedia

Nayef Aguerd (Morocco)

Aguerd played in all three of Morocco's group-stage matches, putting in some impressive performances along the way and keeping two clean sheets.

With 270 minutes under his belt, the defender achieved a Flashscore rating of 7.1.

Boubacar Traore (Mali)

Traore played just four minutes of football for Mali during the group stage. Thus, the 22-year-old did not register a rating.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (Algeria)

Ait-Nouri featured heavily for Algeria during the group stage but has since returned to England

The defender recorded 270 minutes while at AFCON - failing to keep a clean sheet in three matches - and picked up a Flashscore rating of 6.8.

