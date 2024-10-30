Ten Hag's exit raises question marks over new Manchester United ownership

The sacking of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (54) dominated sports coverage in the English media this week with many papers pointing the finger at the United ownership rather than the Dutchman.

After months of speculation, time finally ran out for Ten Hag with United sitting 14th in the Premier League table after they suffered a fourth defeat in nine league games at West Ham on Sunday.

The Times took United's problems back to the summer when it looked as though Ten Hag would be axed.

New part-owner Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos group went the other way, however, rewarding Ten Hag with a pay rise and contract extension after United beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final, despite reportedly talking to other candidates to replace the Dutchman.

"Ten Hag’s authority diminished over the summer, partly because United finished eighth but also because Ineos had started interviewing candidates to replace him," said the Times.

"How could he command the respect of his players when it was an open secret that the club had spoken with five or six candidates about the possibility of replacing him?"

The BBC also raised questions about the manner and timing of his dismissal.

"While few fans will mourn the decision to sack the manager, his departure also raises awkward questions for those in charge at Old Trafford," it said on its website.

"Why - some may ask - did the club not act sooner, rather than allowing potential replacements such as Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel to be snapped up elsewhere? Was it a case of admirable loyalty or a stubbornness that backfired?"

Tuchel has since been named the new coach of England, while Pochettino is now leading the USA men's national team.

The BBC also said that Ten Hag is likely to receive around £15 million in compensation.

"United are refusing to comment on the cost of sacking Ten Hag, but such an outlay, along with the £200m that was spent on more new signings in the summer, will now come under intense scrutiny," it added.

The Guardian ran a United fan's view which went against the trend, bemoaning the sacking.

"United have had an array of unsuitable managers since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. They either didn't really 'get' the club (David Moyes/Louis van Gaal), or they were too divisive (Jose Mourinho), or they couldn't coach (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer), or they were far too honest for their own good (Ralf Rangnick).

"Ten Hag did 'get' the club, Old Trafford took to him, he can coach, and he’s been honest, without being brutal... he has won two cups in two years."

The Daily Mail, however, offered a damning verdict on United's overall position, highlighting how Ratcliffe has spent weeks cutting costs at United, even telling administrative staff they can no longer take taxis.

"Sir Jim Ratcliffe has watched Man United burn, ridding himself of little people while Erik ten Hag cost them hundreds of millions," it said. "There is not a lot further to fall."