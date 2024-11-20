Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. The top five performers over the international break

Zack Oaten
Erling Haaland celebrates a goal for Norway
Erling Haaland celebrates a goal for NorwayTerje Pedersen / NTB / AFP
The international break brought a raft of excellent performances from some of the best players from around the world, here were five of the best.

Erling Haaland

Haaland is possibly the world’s most ferocious striker but as of late many have questioned his form for a struggling Manchester City side who have lost all four of their last four games. The international break gave the 24-year-old a new lease of life, however, as he bounced back to his old self. 

The Norwegian is now the Nations League's top scorer with seven goals in his six group games after netting a sensational hat-trick against Kazakhstan plus a great strike and assist against Slovenia to help his nation earn promotion to the top flight of the tournament. 

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Harwood-Bellis marked his debut by scoring just minutes after coming off the bench for England this week as he leapt and fired an emphatic header past Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher. This goal helped seal the Three Lions’ 5-0 victory and promotion to the top group of the Nations League. 

What is even more impressive is that despite it being his debut, the Southampton defender also had an influence in the free kick, which set up Jarrod Bowen’s first England goal as he dictated where the set piece should be played - something sure to impress future coach Thomas Tuchel. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner continued his impressive international form for Portugal as they thrashed Poland 5-1. Two goals and 1 assist seal what has been a very impressive year for the winger, who many have suggested should not be a part of the national side. 

His second goal was scored with an impressive scissor kick, has been recognized as the best goal of Matchday Five in the Nations League and only encapsulates what a true athlete he is at 39 years old as he continues to impress both for Al Nassr and Portugal. 

Chris Wood

Ahead of the Arsenal clash this weekend, Chris Wood has been on fire during the international break, scoring 5 goals in just two New Zealand games. Wood scored two in a World Cup qualifier against Vanuatu and a hat-trick in another qualifier against Samoa to round off a fantastic week for him. 

The 32-year-old has made an incredible start to the season for Nottingham Forest, scoring eight goals in 11 games this season and will certainly be on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s radar after another week of relentless goalscoring. 

Brahim Diaz

The Real Madrid attacker helped Morocco continue their form in the Africa Cup of Nations Qualification group in which they now sit top by some margin. Two games against Gabon and Lesotho saw Diaz bag five goals without playing a full 90 minutes in either game. 

A hat-trick against Lesotho saw him play just 62 minutes before being removed, only for him to return against Gabon and score another two and again being taken off.

The LaLiga star has not managed to earn an assist or a goal in previous international breaks since March. This proves how vital he is to his country’s set-up as he continues to impress despite earning limited time on the pitch with Madrid. 

