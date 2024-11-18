Winners and Losers: Ronaldo remains timeless, Mexico manager left bloodied by beer can

The final international break of the year has already served up plenty of golden and not-so-golden moments, while there is concern for one club side in the top tier of French football.

In a regular feature, Flashscore picks out the latest Winners and Losers.

Winner – Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to show that age is just a number with a devastating display in Portugal's 5-1 thrashing of Poland in the UEFA Nations League.

The 39-year-old contributed to three goals in the rout, first netting a penalty and providing the pass for Chelsea's Pedro Neto to smash in.

But it was Ronaldo's second goal which deserves the limelight – acrobatically netting an overhead kick to put the cherry on top in Porto.

The wonderful goal was Ronaldo's 135th for Portugal, who have advanced to the competition's quarter-finals.

Loser – Javier Aguirre

While Ronaldo's display wounded Poland, similar can be said for Mexico coach Javier Aguirre who was left bloodied after his side's 2-0 defeat to Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Aguirre was walking over to shake hands with opposition boss Reinaldo Rueda when someone in the stands launched a beer can and struck the 65-year-old directly in the head.

The shocking incident caused a stream of blood to run down the side of Aguirre's face as he continued his attempt to congratulate Rueda.

There's nothing like a goal on your debut, especially one against your country's old foes.

That was the case for Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis as he came on and scored a deft header in England's 5-0 rout of the Republic of Ireland.

But the story of this one doesn't end there.

Harwood-Bellis is due to marry Ireland legend Roy Keane's daughter and the 22-year-old managed the goal in front of his future father-in-law, who was at Wembley working as a television pundit.

After losing 1-0 to the USA in the first leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final, Steve McLaren's Jamaica face a key second fixture in St. Louis.

But they will have to overturn the deficit without West Ham's Michail Antonio and Charlton's Kaheim Dixon after the pair managed to lose their passports.

The Jamaican Football Federation were made to scramble in an attempt to acquire some visas but it was too late, leaving Antonio and Dixon unable to make the trip to the United States.

Winner – Antonio Nusa

Norway's latest rising star Antonio Nusa has come of age over the latest international break with five goal contributions in just two games played.

The 19-year-old RB Leipzig forward struck two superb goals in Norway's 4-1 win over Slovenia in the UEFA Nations League before following up with an even better outing against Kazakhstan.

Nusa further recorded another goal and two assists this time which both contributed to Erling Haaland keying a hat-trick in the 5-0 win.

Losers – Lyon

Away from the international scene, there was bad news earlier in the week for French side Lyon who were given provisional relegation from Ligue 1 due to their financial troubles.

Lyon were also hit with a January transfer ban and are having their payroll overseen by the National Directorate of Management Control (DNGC) to prove their financial health.

The order is a huge blow to one of French football's biggest clubs, who won all seven of their league titles in succession between 2001 and 2008.

It is also a big dampener on what has been a decent season so far, with Les Gones currently sitting fourth in Ligue 1 and ninth in the Europa League.