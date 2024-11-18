Advertisement
  4. Debutant Harwood-Bellis risks wedding wrath from Roy Keane after debut England goal

Debutant Harwood-Bellis risks wedding wrath from Roy Keane after debut England goal

AFP
Taylor Harwood-Bellis, centre, celebrates after he scores
Taylor Harwood-Bellis, centre, celebrates after he scoresČTK / imago sportfotodienst / David Horn
Former Ireland star Roy Keane (53) joked that Taylor Harwood-Bellis' (22) debut goal for England had put the Southampton defender's wedding to his daughter in jeopardy.

Harwood-Bellis is engaged to marry Keane's daughter Leah but his future father-in-law didn't take kindly to his goal in England's 5-0 rout of Ireland in the Nations League.

He netted England's fifth goal at Wembley on Sunday with a header from Jude Bellingham's cross, just 17 minutes after he came on for his debut.

Harwood-Bellis, a product of Manchester City's youth academy, celebrated the goal as Keane watched from the stands in his role as a television pundit.

With his tongue firmly in his cheek, ex-Manchester United midfielder Keane said the nuptials were no longer certain to go ahead.

"It's bittersweet for me this. It is not done and dusted yet," Keane said.

"Things can change very quickly in the Keane household, let me tell you."

The notoriously volatile Keane, who earned 67 Ireland caps, eventually played nice with his daughter's husband-to-be, praising his development into a Premier League and international player.

"Over the last few months he has got a goal threat, even playing for Southampton," he said.

"It's good for him, it's good for him to make his debut. His family have done a great job, he is a really nice kid."

Netherlands' Van Dijk praises Hungary for continuing match despite Szalai falling ill

