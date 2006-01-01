Advertisement
The top five U20 players at Liverpool to watch this season

Liverpool youngster Ben Doak
Liverpool youngster Ben DoakAFP
Liverpool's starting XI has proven incredibly hard to break into, but these five young players could prove their worth this season under new manager Arne Slot.

Ben Doak

Doak was snapped up from Celtic for £600,000 last year and was one of Jurgen Klopp’s favourite young prospects who has unfortunately suffered a number of injuries limiting his progress so far with the club. 

Despite his lack of game time, the Scottish prodigy is a fan favourite thanks to his rapid pace and low centre of gravity giving him Messi-like dribbling.  

Many think he can follow the path that Harvey Elliott took to the first team with a loan on the horizon that could put him in contention for the first team. 

Bobby Clark

The 19-year-old midfielder is one of the clubs best young talents and is wanted by several clubs this summer including RB Salzburg who are managed by former assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders. 

Salzburg’s bid was worth £6m but was rejected by Liverpool who will not accept anything below £12m for the talented teenager. 

Clark has worked his way through the academy since joining from Newcastle in 2021 and faces major competition if he wants to break into the first team.

Trye Nyoni

During his stint at Leicester City, Nyoni was mistaken for a winger but has now worked his way into midfield where he has made an impression on manager Arne Slot and fans who are beginning to adore him. 

The 17-year-old played just 41 minutes against Real Betis in preseason yet had the fifth-most touches in the Liverpool side. Nyoni’s dribbling and tactical awareness are unmatched at his age level and this could be his breakout season. 

Stefan Bajcetic

At just 19 years old Bajcetic has been incredibly unlucky with numerous injuries throughout his career but has proven himself as the future of Liverpool’s midfield with many saying he is Thiago Alcantara’s apprentice in recent seasons. 

His injuries meant he missed the entirety of last season which suggests the club have to be careful with him this term if they want him to operate in that number 6 role they desperately need. 

Many have suggested the Spaniard should be treated as a luxury player who can fit into the team when the game needs a spark - which the teenager has proven he can do countless times. 

Kaide Gordon

Gordon recently said his main goal was to: “Just get minutes, to be honest, wherever it is. Just hopefully get minutes.” 

The winger became Liverpool's second youngest goal scorer and youngest FA Cup goal scorer when he scored against Shrewsbury in early 2022 but then suffered a pelvic injury and has struggled for first team opportunities since his return. 

Liverpool are on the lookout for a winger this summer meaning Gordon may get his chance in the first team especially in Cup competitions where he seems to thrive. 

The 19-year-old is yet another unfortunate youngster whose progress has been halted by injuries, he said himself he just needs minutes this season to blossom into the player many have seen glimpses of in recent years. 

