Tottenham complete permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Tottenham complete permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus
Tottenham complete permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus
Although he had a quiet season last campaign, the Swedish international had a succesful loan spell in north London.
Although he had a quiet season last campaign, the Swedish international had a succesful loan spell in north London.
Reutuers
Tottenham Hotspur completed the permanent signing of Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski (23) from Juventus on Saturday on a five year deal to 2028.

Kulusevski joined the Premier League side from the Serie A club on an 18 month loan in January last year with an option to buy for 35 million euros ($38.27 million).

British media reported a reduced 25 million pound ($32.04 million) fee had been agreed.

Kulusevski scored with an assist on his first league start for Spurs, a 3-2 victory over Manchester City in February 2022 and made 37 appearances last season.

Tottenham last week appointed Australian former Celtic coach Ange Postecoglou as their new manager.

Mentions
Kulusevski DejanTottenhamManchester CityFootballPremier LeagueTransfer News
Related Articles
Haaland and Kane: Two elite strikers at the top of their game but who is better?
The numbers behind a Premier League season that saw records tumble
Club-by-club review of the 2022/23 Premier League season
Show more
Football
Equatorial Guinea and Zambia qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals
Vinicius Jr and Brazil spot on with black strip anti-racism protest in friendly win
European Championship Qualifying roundup: Portugal cruise past Bosnia & Herzegovina, Belgium held back
European Championship Qualifying roundup: Scotland complete late comeback to stun Norway
Romeo Beckham joins Brentford B on permanent deal following six-month loan
Croatia's experience might provide edge in Nations League final, says Perisic
European Championship Qualifying roundup: Luxembourg earn first win as Lithuania hang on
Spain and Manchester City's Rodri enjoying the best of times ahead of Nations League final
Martin Tyler, the voice of Premier League, hangs up his Sky mic
Spain players trumping fatigue as they look to win Nations League
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United pushing for Mount, Spurs sign Kulusevski
Ukraine confirms it will play on in Euro 2024 qualifiers
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Egypt qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals, Gambia and Guinea Bissau on the brink