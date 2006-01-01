Tottenham's Bentancur charged with misconduct over remarks about Son

Tottenham's Bentancur has been charged by the FA

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur (27) was charged by the Football Association on Thursday over an alleged misconduct breach for a remark made on Uruguayan TV about team-mate Son Heung-min (32).

The Uruguay international had been asked in June by the host of the Canal 10 show for a Spurs player's shirt, to which he replied: "Sonny's? It could be Sonny's cousin too as they all look the same."

British anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out said it had received a "significant number" of complaints related to the comment.

Bentancur apologised to the South Korea international and Spurs skipper, who said his team-mate had "made a mistake".

A statement from the FA said Bentancur had been charged with an alleged breach of its rules in relation to a media interview.

"It's alleged that the Tottenham midfielder has breached FA Rule E3.1 as he acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute," the statement said.

"It's further alleged that this constitutes an 'aggravated breach' which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin."

Bentancur has until September 19 to provide a response to the charge.

Former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani was banned for three games and fined £100,000 in 2020 for using the Spanish term "negrito" (small black person) in a social media post.