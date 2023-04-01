Tottenham winger Ivan Perisic rejoins his first club Hajduk Split on loan

Tottenham winger Ivan Perisic rejoins his first club Hajduk Split on loan
HNK Hajduk Split
Tottenham winger Ivan Perisic (34) has rejoined his first club Hajduk Split on loan for the rest of the season.

Perisic is sidelined after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage in September.

He appeared in Tottenham's first six matches of the campaign but, with his contract set to expire this summer, the Croatia international is unlikely to play for the Premier League club again.

It will be an emotional move for Perisic, who was a product of Hajduk's youth academy after being raised in Split.

He did not make an appearance for his boyhood club before he moved to Sochaux in 2006 before spells with Club Brugge, Borussia Dortmund, Wolfsburg, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.

He has played 129 times for Croatia.

Perisic had said he wanted to finish his career with Hajduk.

Even if he cannot return to fitness during his loan spell, he is expected to sign permanently with the Croatian club in the close season.

Perisic made 50 appearances for Tottenham and a statement on the club's website said: "We wish Ivan all the best for the future."

