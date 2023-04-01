Tottenham complete signing of Romanian defender Radu Dragusin from Genoa

Tottenham complete signing of Romanian defender Radu Dragusin from Genoa
Radu Dragusin has signed a six-year contract with Tottenham
Radu Dragusin has signed a six-year contract with Tottenham
AFP
Tottenham have completed the signing of central defender Radu Dragusin (21) from Genoa for their second acquisition this month.

Dragusin, a Romania international, has signed a six-year contract after completing a medical on Wednesday (January 10th) and will wear the number six shirt.

Spurs reached an agreement with Genoa this week to sign the 21-year-old in a deal worth £25.8 million, including add-ons worth £4.3 million.

He is expected to be available for manager Ange Postecoglou when Spurs travel to face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Tottenham's coup of Dragusin has seen them fend off extensive interest from Bayern Munich, who looked to hijack the move earlier this week.

Primarily a centre-back, Dragusin came through the ranks at Juventus and spent time on loan at Sampdoria, Salernitana and Genoa before joining the latter permanently in the summer.

He has played every game in Serie A this season registering impressive defensive numbers, having only been dribbled past once and ranking third in the league for aerial duels won.

Earlier, Spurs confirmed that Djed Spence will head in the opposite direction until the end of the season after being recalled from his loan at Leeds last week.

The full-back's salary is being covered by Spurs, while Genoa have an option to make the move permanent in the summer for £8.6 million.

Dragusin, meanwhile, becomes Spurs' second signing this month following the loan of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, whose acquisition was announced this week.

The Germany striker has joined until the end of the season with the club holding an option to make the move permanent for around £15 million.

Mentions
