Virgil van Dijk named new Liverpool captain with Trent Alexander-Arnold vice-captain

Liverpool have confirmed that Virgil van Dijk (32) has replaced Jordan Henderson as the Premier League club's captain.

Academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold (24) has been named the Reds' new vice-captain, taking over from James Milner.

Henderson left Liverpool this summer in an eye-catching move to Saudi Arabia's Al-Ettifaq. Milner, who had been with the club since 2015, joined Brighton and Hove Albion on a free transfer last month.

Already captain of his country, the Netherlands' Van Dijk has been with Liverpool for five years and picked up every trophy possible in that time.

Alexander-Arnold, born in West Derby, has spent his entire career with the Reds thus far.

“(It’s) a really proud day for me, for my wife, for my kids, my family. It’s been a special feeling and I can’t really describe it at this point, but it’s something that I’m really, really proud of," said Van Dijk.

“Obviously I’m captain of Holland, that was already such a huge honour, a proud moment as well, but also to be the captain of Liverpool Football Club is something that I can’t describe at this point.

“It’s just something that makes me very proud and I will do everything in my power and what I can do to make everyone proud and happy with me and the football club.”