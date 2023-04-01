Virgil van Dijk named new Liverpool captain with Trent Alexander-Arnold vice-captain

Virgil van Dijk named new Liverpool captain with Trent Alexander-Arnold vice-captain
New Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk
New Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool have confirmed that Virgil van Dijk (32) has replaced Jordan Henderson as the Premier League club's captain.

Academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold (24) has been named the Reds' new vice-captain, taking over from James Milner.

Henderson left Liverpool this summer in an eye-catching move to Saudi Arabia's Al-Ettifaq. Milner, who had been with the club since 2015, joined Brighton and Hove Albion on a free transfer last month.

Already captain of his country, the Netherlands' Van Dijk has been with Liverpool for five years and picked up every trophy possible in that time.

Alexander-Arnold, born in West Derby, has spent his entire career with the Reds thus far.

 “(It’s) a really proud day for me, for my wife, for my kids, my family. It’s been a special feeling and I can’t really describe it at this point, but it’s something that I’m really, really proud of," said Van Dijk.

“Obviously I’m captain of Holland, that was already such a huge honour, a proud moment as well, but also to be the captain of Liverpool Football Club is something that I can’t describe at this point.

“It’s just something that makes me very proud and I will do everything in my power and what I can do to make everyone proud and happy with me and the football club.”

