Jordan Henderson bids farewell to Liverpool after 12 years with emotional video

Jordan Henderson bids farewell to Liverpool after 12 years with emotional video
Henderson made 492 appearances for Liverpool
Reuters
Midfielder Jordan Henderson (33) said farewell to Liverpool fans in a video posted on social media on Wednesday, confirming his departure from the club after 12 years ahead of a reported move to Saudi Arabia's Al-Ettifaq.

The former Liverpool captain will join the Saudi Pro League after Al-Ettifaq paid a fee estimated at 13 million pounds, according to reports.

"It's hard to put these last 12 years into words and it's even harder to say goodbye," Henderson wrote on his Instagram account.

"Thank you for everything. You'll never walk alone."

Henderson arrived at Anfield from Sunderland in 2011 and since then made 492 appearances with 33 goals and 61 assists in all competitions for the team.

The England international helped Jurgen Klopp's side win their first Premier League title in 30 years in 2020. He also captained Liverpool to the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup titles.

Henderson will reunite at Al-Ettifaq with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard, who was appointed as a coach on a three-year contract earlier this month.

Follow all the latest transfer news right here.

