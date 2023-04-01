Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson set to join Gerrard in Saudi Arabia at Al Ettifaq

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson set to join Gerrard in Saudi Arabia at Al Ettifaq
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson set to join Gerrard in Saudi Arabia at Al Ettifaq
Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011 and succeeded Gerrard as skipper at Anfield in 2015
Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011 and succeeded Gerrard as skipper at Anfield in 2015
AFP
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson (33) is set to join former teammate Steven Gerrard at Saudi club Al Ettifaq after a deal was struck between the clubs, The Athletic reported on Wednesday.

Henderson led the Reds to their first Premier League title for 30 years in 2020, a year after lifting the Champions League.

However, the England midfielder has been tempted to join Gerrard after reportedly being offered a deal worth up to £700,000 a week.

Liverpool are set to receive a fee of £12million.

Gerrard was appointed manager of Al Ettifaq earlier this month.

Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011 and succeeded Gerrard as skipper at Anfield in 2015.

He had been left out of Jurgen Klopp's squad for a friendly against Karlsruhe on Wednesday.

Liverpool are also set to lose Fabinho (29) to the influx of investment by Saudi clubs with the Brazilian on the brink of a £40 million move to Al-Ittihad.

Klopp has also seen midfielders Naby Keita (28), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (29) and James Milner (37) depart on free transfers since the end of last season.

But Liverpool have reinforced that area of the field with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister (24) and Dominik Szoboszlai (22).

Henderson's decision to move to the Gulf state has been criticised by Liverpool's LGBT+ fans group Kop Outs.

The Saudi state has been accused of attempting to "sportswash" its human rights record by hosting major sporting events and now attracting some of the world's best footballers to its domestic league.

The conservative monarchy executed 81 people in a single day last year, outlaws homosexuality and triggered international condemnation when journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

"Kop Outs have valued the allyship shown by @JHenderson," the group said in a statement on Twitter.

"We are appalled and concerned that anyone might consider working for a #sportswashing operation for a regime where women & LGBT+ people are oppressed."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeaguePremier LeagueLiverpoolGerrard StevenHenderson JordanAl-Ettifaq FCTransfer News
Related Articles
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson 'verbally agrees' to join Al-Ettifaq
Saudi Arabia's Al-Ettifaq reportedly bidding to appoint Steven Gerrard as coach
Transfer News LIVE: Aubameyang set for Marseille, Henderson heading to Al Ettifaq
Updated
Show more
Football
From humble beginnings to European glory, will Geyse's rise continue at World Cup?
Inter sign Colombia winger Juan Cuadrado on one-year deal
Women's World Cup Group G preview: Swedes strong favourites to progress
All eyes on Australia and New Zealand as co-hosts kick off Women's World Cup
Leipzig sign highly rated Dutch midfielder Simons on one-year loan from PSG
US players say 'deep flaws' in how SafeSport handles abuse claims as they seek change
Ireland's Amber Barrett hoping for divine World Cup intervention as mass is moved
World Cup final should be played on biggest stage, say New York and New Jersey
Andre Onana confirms potential 'irresistible' Manchester United move
England are a weakened outfit marred by injuries - but they still have Lucy Bronze
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Aubameyang set for Marseille, Henderson heading to Al Ettifaq
Hany Mukhtar and Denis Bouanga to lead MLS All-Stars against Arsenal
Andre Onana confirms potential 'irresistible' Manchester United move
Arsenal coach Arteta happy with quick transfer business, not ruling out further signings

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |