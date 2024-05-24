AC Milan announce the departure of manager Stefano Pioli

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. AC Milan announce the departure of manager Stefano Pioli

AC Milan announce the departure of manager Stefano Pioli

Updated
Pioli leaves with one league title in the bag
Pioli leaves with one league title in the bag AFP
AC Milan have announced the immediate departure of manager Stefano Pioli, who took over in 2019 and led the club to the Serie A title in 2022.

Pioli was widely expected to leave the club after a mixed campaign which saw them finish second in Serie A but fail to challenge rivals Inter for the title and go out in the group stage of the Champions League before suffering disappointing exits in the Coppa Italia and Europa League. 

"AC Milan extends heartfelt thanks to Stefano Pioli and his entire staff for leading the First Team over the past five years, securing an unforgettable League title and re-establishing AC Milan's consistent presence in the top European competition," an official statement said.

"Stefano's professionalism and human touch have significantly contributed to the growth of the squad, embodying the Club's core values from day one."

Pioli became a Rossoneri hero when he led them to their first league title in 11 years back in 2022, but he then struggled to build on that success. 

The club were unable to put together another title challenge under his leadership, and while they did reach the Champions League semi-finals last season, they were then soundly beaten by Inter. 

There's been little else in the way of cup success, leading fans to call for change despite a comfortable second-placed finish in the league this campaign. 

"Stefano Pioli expresses his gratitude to AC Milan for the opportunity to be part of the history of this glorious Club," said the announcement on the club website.

"He is deeply thankful to the ownership, management, team, staff, and everyone at Milanello and Casa Milan for their support and outstanding commitment. He also extends a special thanks to the many fans who have passionately supported AC Milan over the years, demonstrating unwavering dedication."

Lille manager Paulo Fonseca, who previously managed Roma, is the favourite to take over with a deal reportedly almost reached.

Mentions
FootballSerie AAC MilanPioli Stefano
Football
Derby Week: Club and Cercle meet in Bruges derby with massive implications
Three key battles as Manchester City and Manchester United clash in FA Cup final
Youthful Newcastle side hit for eight by A-League All Stars in Melbourne
Manchester United not afraid of City's dominance, says Dalot
Girona aim to end season on a high as Dovbyk eyes to finish it as LaLiga's top scorer
Italian coach Claudio Ranieri retires after 37 years in management
Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas announces international retirement
France's leading goalscorer Giroud to retire from international football after Euro 2024
More history beckons Manchester City as ailing United stand in their way
Most Read
Rafael Nadal to face Alexander Zverev in blockbuster opening match of farewell French Open
Luke Littler crowned Premier League champion after thrilling final win
Rafael Nadal 'strong as ever' ahead of French Open, says Stanislas Wawrinka
Jessica Pegula withdraws from French Open to focus on recovery

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings