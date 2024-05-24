Girona aim to end season on a high as Dovbyk eyes to finish it as LaLiga's top scorer

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Girona aim to end season on a high as Dovbyk eyes to finish it as LaLiga's top scorer

Girona aim to end season on a high as Dovbyk eyes to finish it as LaLiga's top scorer

Michel has led Girona to the Champions League this season
Michel has led Girona to the Champions League this season Reuters
Girona coach Michel will be hoping to cap his side's most successful LaLiga season with victory over Granada in their final match of the campaign on Friday, with striker Artem Dovbyk also in the hunt to finish as the league's top scorer.

Girona, the surprise package of the season, already know they will finish third in the standings, behind champions Real Madrid and runners-up Barcelona.

Girona, whose previous best finish in the league was 10th in 2017-18 and 2022-23, have also secured a place in next season's Champions League and hence simply want to enjoy their final outing on Friday.

"Tomorrow the pitch will be full and afterwards we want to celebrate with our fans. The best way to end the season is to win and make the fans proud, that's what we're playing for," the coach told a press conference on Thursday.

"We have to end the season in the best way possible, which is to win. If we do it with two goals from Dovbyk, that's even better. We have a chance for him to finish as top scorer and surpass 80 points. We will try to win for him."

Dovbyk, who has netted 21 times this season, is two goals behind Villareal's Alexander Sorloth and two ahead of Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham.

After enjoying such highs this season, in which their 24 league wins included thumping home and away victories over Catalan rivals Barcelona, Michel has already turned his attention to the future.

"It worries me because we need to build a competitive squad for the big year ahead. I would like to keep a lot of people, but I know there are players who are not ours and who have to go back to their teams," he said.

"However, I think we will do things right and I am convinced that we will have a top squad that will be able to compete in all three competitions (LaLiga, Champions League and Spanish Cup)".

Mentions
FootballLaLigaDovbyk ArtemGironaGranada CF
Related Articles
Three talking points to follow on the penultimate weekend of LaLiga
Alaves level late to keep Girona sweating on second spot in LaLiga
Real Madrid fans ready for Kroos farewell party at sold-out Bernabeu
Show more
Football
Derby Week: Club and Cercle meet in Bruges derby with massive implications
Three key battles as Manchester City and Manchester United clash in FA Cup final
Youthful Newcastle side hit for eight by A-League All Stars in Melbourne
Manchester United not afraid of City's dominance, says Dalot
AC Milan announce the departure of manager Stefano Pioli
Updated
Italian coach Claudio Ranieri retires after 37 years in management
Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas announces international retirement
France's leading goalscorer Giroud to retire from international football after Euro 2024
More history beckons Manchester City as ailing United stand in their way
Most Read
Rafael Nadal to face Alexander Zverev in blockbuster opening match of farewell French Open
Luke Littler crowned Premier League champion after thrilling final win
Rafael Nadal 'strong as ever' ahead of French Open, says Stanislas Wawrinka
Jessica Pegula withdraws from French Open to focus on recovery

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings