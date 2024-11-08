Who are the best Fantasy Premier League picks going into Gameweek 11?

As yet another international break approaches, this weekend presents the perfect opportunity for FPL players to steal a march on their rivals. With the help of Fantasy Football Hub, we've picked out the top selections ahead of Gameweek 11.

Here are the best players for FPL Gameweek 11 using Fantasy Football Hub’s AI-predicted points. Each week we will pick out one player in each position for the upcoming Gameweek and the best hidden gem.

If you’re struggling to settle on which FPL move to make, get your AI-recommended transfers right here!

Defender: Josko Gvardiol vs Brighton (A) - 5.1 points

This season we are seeing a real trend of a lack of consistency when it comes to our defenders keeping clean sheets, which is becoming increasingly prevalent among the top sides. Arsenal who kept 18 clean sheets last season only have three in ten for this campaign, with Manchester City keeping just two.

Despite this, full-back Josko Gvardiol continues to provide amazing consistency in the game given his attacking output, with an incredible three goals in the last five gameweeks. All of those goal involvements have come on the road, with another away game against Brighton this time out.

Gvardiol’s goals are no fluke and he has the pedigree, given he produced six goal involvements in the final stage of last season. In this campaign he ranks second for shots among defenders with 15 and top for shots in the box with 11. He’s also made 11 key passes.

As well as goal and assist threat, there’s hope that Manchester City can start keeping clean sheets too. Gvardiol has scored bonus points in four games this season, including in the games they’ve kept shut-outs against Wolves and Southampton.

Gvardiol's recent points Fantasy Football Hub

Midfielder: Mohamed Salah vs Aston Villa (H) - 8.0 points

Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Salah is the top predicted player going into FPL Gameweek 11, beating Erling Haaland for the second successive week. It’s difficult to argue with his eight point prediction in this game, plus he scored in this fixture last season.

Salah’s consistent start to the season continues, with 12 goal involvements in ten games, averaging 9.3 points per game. He sits top among all players for bonus points with 19, including six double digit hauls and just two blanks.

If Salah can continue at this rate he will have his best ever season in the game. His underlying numbers remain excellent too, with six shots on target and four big chances in the last four gameweeks, putting him among the top midfielders.

Penalties remain an important boost to Salah’s points, converting from the spot against Wolves and Chelsea in recent games. Keep an eye on his midweek minutes in the Champions League ahead of handing him the armband for this one.

Salah vs Haaland points Fantasy Football Hub

Forward: Erling Haaland vs Brighton (A) - 7.5 points

Don’t overlook Erling Haaland despite Salah beating him as the captain pick this week. He’s still a credible candidate on the road against Brighton, who will look to attack Manchester City in this game and will play a high defensive line.

It could be the perfect recipe for a Haaland haul, despite failing to score in four of the last five gameweeks. We need to see a confidence boosting performance from Manchester CIty in the Champions League ahead of this game.

Haaland’s numbers remain incredibly high, so don’t be too put off by his dip in form. Over the last four gameweeks he’s top for big chances (8), shots in the box (15), big chances (6) and expected goals. He’s been unlucky to not deliver more in this time.

The return to fitness for Kevin De Bruyne could prove pivotal here. He remains in control in the Golden Boot race, having found the back of the net on 11 occasions. It’s also worth noting that he’s on penalties, with Brighton conceding two spot kicks already this season.

Hidden Gem: Heung-min Son vs Ipswich Town (H) - 7.4 points

Spurs have the fixture of the weekend at home to Ipswich Town. They come into this game as the team with the best scoring form at home, while Ipswich have been one of the worst defences in the league this season, conceding the most big chances on their goal.

Captain and talisman Heung-min Son is less than 10% owned, with injury hampering his progress in recent weeks. He returned to the starting lineup for the 4-1 win against Aston Villa last time out, before being substituted early to manage his minutes.

Son backers would like to see him excluded from the travelling squad in the Europa League trip to Galatasaray on Thursday, which would bode well for his minutes at the weekend. When on the pitch, he’s their first choice penalty taker.

Son's stats this season Fantasy Football Hub

Follow the Premier League with Flashscore.