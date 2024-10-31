Who are the best Fantasy Premier League picks going into Gameweek 10?

The Premier League season is heating up and no doubt your FPL competitions are as well. That's why we've picked out the top players ahead of Gameweek 10 with the help of Fantasy Football Hub.

Here are the best players for FPL Gameweek 10 using Fantasy Football Hub’s AI-predicted points. Each week we will pick out one player in each position for the upcoming Gameweek and the best hidden gem.

If you’re struggling to settle on which FPL move to make, get your AI-recommended transfers right here!

Defender: Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Brighton (H) - 5.5 points

Owners of Arsenal centre-back Gabriel may be shopping for a replacement this week after he was forced off in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool. They may not need to look very far, with the most expensive defender in the game, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, a worthy replacement.

Liverpool have been the best defence in the Premier League this season, keeping a leading tally of five clean sheets and conceding just five goals in this time. Arne Slot’s side have been tested against Chelsea and Arsenal in recent games but came through those performances with a win and a draw.

Alexander-Arnold is among the most attacking defenders in the Premier League and has been somewhat unlucky to only have one goal involvement to date. He has scooped six bonus points since the start of the campaign and has the upcoming fixtures to prosper.

He ranks second among defenders for both key passes (17) and big chances created (six), while no other player can boast a better Expected Assists (xA) metric than his 3.05 over the opening nine Gameweeks. His involvement in set pieces aids his creativity; he’s also had ten shots on goal.

Alexander-Arnold compared with Gabriel Fantasy Football Hub

Midfielder: Mohamed Salah vs Brighton (H) - 8.1 points

Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Salah beats the usual suspect Erling Haaland to be the top predicted player going into FPL Gameweek 10, aided by an attractive home game against Brighton. They are one of his favourite opponents, with nine goals and seven assists in 16 appearances.

Salah has had a phenomenal start to the season, being the top performing player by FPL points from the first quarter of the season, having produced ten goal involvements. He has 16 bonus points in this time, helping him to six double-digit hauls and just two blanks.

It won’t be long before he surpasses the 100-point mark and he’s very much on track to produce his eighth consecutive season of 200 FPL points. His underlying numbers are equally compelling, sitting top for shots on target (18) and big chances (10) among midfielders.

Penalties have been an important route to points so far in this campaign, converting from the spot against Wolves and Chelsea in recent games. He’s capable of creativity too, with only Bukayo Saka having more assists than him this season.

Salah's points in matches Fantasy Football Hub

Forward: Erling Haaland vs Bournemouth (A) - 7.7 points

Despite being ousted from top spot by Salah, Haaland remains a solid pick for the trip to Bournemouth. He ended his goal drought last week, with a brace in the Champions League followed by the only goal in the win against Southampton in the Premier League.

He was unlucky not to deliver more in the game against Southampton, posting one of his highest-ever Premier League tallies for xG in that game, with 2.33 - he had eight shots on goal, four of which were classified as big chances.

It’s encouraging to see Haaland’s underlying numbers return to the high levels he began the campaign. He sits top for shots (43), shots on target (27) and big chances (14), plus he remains in control in his quest for a third consecutive Golden Boot, having scored 11 goals already.

Haaland is the highest-scoring forward in the game by some margin and there’s a slight hope that key creator Kevin De Bruyne could be back fit for this one to provide Haaland with the world-class service he deserves.

Most shots in the league so far Fantasy Football Hub

Hidden Gem: Matheus Cunha vs Crystal Palace (H) - 5.6 points

Wolves assets are at the forefront of our minds as their fixture schedule finally turns for the better, after one of the worst starts to the season in memory. They have a favourable run which extends for the next eight Gameweeks, including three home games in their next four.

Matheus Cunha is less than 5% owned, but boasts a healthy tally of four goals in nine this season, despite the tough fixtures his side have had. Only Haaland and Raul Jimenez are predicted to score more points among forwards this weekend.

Crystal Palace are the visitors to Molineux this time around and are a side without a clean sheet on the road this season. It’s believed that Cunha will be the first-choice penalty taker for Wolves, plus he ranks third among forwards for shots this campaign, having produced 19 goal involvements last season.

Matheus Cunha could be a clever pick this week Fantasy Football Hub

Follow the Premier League with Flashscore.