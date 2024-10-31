Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. EFL Cup
  4. Manchester City 'in trouble,' says Guardiola as Savinho and Akanji join injury list

Manchester City 'in trouble,' says Guardiola as Savinho and Akanji join injury list

Reuters
Guardiola is concerned
Guardiola is concernedDylan Martinez / Reuters
Manchester City winger Savinho and defender Manuel Akanji joined the club's lengthy injury list after Wednesday's 2-1 League Cup defeat to Tottenham and manager Pep Guardiola said he has been left with 13 available players in his squad.

Savinho was taken off on a stretcher in the 62nd minute with an apparent ankle injury, while Akanji did not start the match due to a muscular issue during the warm-up.

City are already without key players Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, and Kyle Walker while Oscar Bobb, Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish have also missed recent games.

"We have 13 players (available) so we are in real difficulty. The guys that play, they finish most of them with problems and we'll see how they recover," Guardiola told reporters.

"I think we are in trouble, because in nine years we've never been in the situation with so many injuries.

"Hopefully he (Savinho) is not in danger but we will see... Akanji yesterday, I didn't know it, in the last action felt something in the muscular part of his body and today in the warm-up he didn't feel good."

City lead the Premier League by one point from Liverpool and next travel to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballManchester CityEFL CupPep GuardiolaSavio MoreiraManuel AkanjiKevin De BruyneJeremy DokuJack GrealishRodrigo HernandezKyle Walker
Related Articles
Tottenham to face Manchester United in EFL Cup quarter-finals after downing City
Tottenham without captain Son Heung-min and Wilson Odobert for Manchester City clash
Pep Guardiola insists 'no elite group' decided Man City's Rodri should win Ballon d'Or
Show more
Football
Thiago Motta believes errors in defence and attack cost Juventus against Parma
Girona and Sevilla advance in Copa del Rey as flooding causes multiple postponements
Inter's win over Empoli was a response to Juventus disappointment, says Inzaghi
PSG ordered to partially close stand against Lens after homophobic chanting
'I'm here to help,' says Van Nistelrooy amid reports of Man Utd having to wait for Amorim
Manchester United CEO Brailsford reportedly confirms Amorim deal is done
Musiala hits hat-trick as Bayern cruise into DFB Pokal last 16, Union Berlin stunned
Updated
United score five to start life after Ten Hag in style, Spurs dump City out of EFL Cup
Updated
Most Read
Real Madrid's match at Valencia set to be postponed due to floods
Tottenham without captain Son Heung-min and Wilson Odobert for Manchester City clash
Tottenham to face Manchester United in EFL Cup quarter-finals after downing City
Musiala hits hat-trick as Bayern cruise into DFB Pokal last 16, Union Berlin stunned

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings