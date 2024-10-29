Advertisement
Pep Guardiola insists 'no elite group' decided Man City's Rodri should win Ballon d'Or

AFP
Guardiola (right) embraces Rodri
Guardiola (right) embraces Rodri
Pep Guardiola (53) insisted on Tuesday that Rodri (28) was a worthy winner of the Ballon d'Or, insisting no "elite group" had decided the Manchester City midfielder should be crowned the world's best footballer.

Real Madrid's LaLiga and Champions League double winner Vinicius Junior had been the favourite to collect the trophy.

But hours before Monday's awards ceremony in Paris, the Spanish giants announced its delegation would not attend because of what it perceived as a snub of Vinicius.

Rodri received the trophy after helping City win a fourth consecutive Premier League title and also starring in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph.

City manager Guardiola, speaking Tuesday at a press conference before his side's League Cup tie against Tottenham, was delighted by Rodri's success.

"What can I say?," said the Spaniard. "First, to congratulate him and all his family and their friends, it's incredible news for him and for all of us."

Rodri suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in September, ruling him out for the season.

Guardiola added: "Us at Manchester City are so proud of him. We are so proud to share it with him and hopefully, it can give him energy to recover well for next season."

As for Real's decision to boycott the awards ceremony, even though they were named men's team of the year, Guardiola said: "It's up to them. If they want to congratulate, that's fine. If not, that's fine. Last season, Erling (Haaland) won the treble, more than 50 goals.

"I said to him just being there he should be so, so happy and I said the same to Rodri.

"Last season, Erling should win, yes. Should (eventual winner Lionel) Messi have won? Yes. It doesn't matter.

"Should it be Vinicius? Maybe. It's not an elite group, it's journalists who vote.

"In the last decade, Spanish football has made such a difference, won a World Cup, Euros, and (Spanish players) weren't able to win this award," added the former Barcelona player and manager.

The men's and women's Ballon d'Or winners are chosen from the shortlist by an international jury of 100 specialist journalists.

The organisers, the Amaury group which owns the L'Equipe sports daily and France Football magazine, insisted that "no player or club" knew in advance who had won.

Mentions
FootballRodrigo HernandezVinicius Jose Paixao de Oliveira JuniorManchester CityReal Madrid
