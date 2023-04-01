Wolves re-sign defender Matt Doherty after Atletico Madrid exit

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Wolves re-sign defender Matt Doherty after Atletico Madrid exit
Wolves re-sign defender Matt Doherty after Atletico Madrid exit
Matt Doherty has re-joined Wolves on a three-year deal
Matt Doherty has re-joined Wolves on a three-year deal
Twitter: @Wolves
Wolves re-signed Matt Doherty (31) on a free transfer on Thursday after the Republic of Ireland defender's exit from Atletico Madrid.

Doherty agreed a three-year deal with Wolves, where the right-back made more than 300 appearances during his first spell at the Premier League club.

He left Molineux in 2020 to join Tottenham but, after a disappointing stint in north London, he moved to Atletico Madrid in January on a six-month deal.

After making only two appearances for Atletico, Doherty has got his wish to return to the English top flight.

"We're really happy Matt's back and he's one the manager really wanted when he knew he was available," Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said.

"After Spurs and Atletico Madrid, he's hungry to prove himself again and will add strength in depth to the full-back area, providing competition and making us better in those positions.

"He knows the club and what it means to play here. He's been successful at Wolves before and knows what the fans want."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueDoherty MattAtl. MadridWolvesTottenhamTransfer News
Related Articles
Relegated Leicester snap up Conor Coady and Harry Winks on three-year deals
Son Heung-min says he would rather play for Spurs than move to Saudi club
Bayern Munich's Uli Hoeness buoyant over signing Harry Kane
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Danjuma set for Everton, Mane linked with Al-Nassr
Updated
Former Poland winger Blaszczykowski retires from football
Man Utd confirm signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter
Burnley sign England U21's goalkeeper Trafford from Man City on a four-year deal
Lionel Messi surprises teammate Campana in group chat ahead of grand unveiling
Fernandes replaces Maguire as new Man Utd captain for the 2022/23 season, announce club
Jordan Spieth 'emotionally involved' in Leeds after becoming shareholder
Ireland coach Pauw proud of side's narrow debut loss to Australia
Australia captain Sam Kerr ruled out of two games at World Cup with injury
Updated
Women's World Cup Group H preview: Two-time winners Germany a real threat
Most Read
New Zealand shock Norway to claim their first ever football World Cup victory
Transfer News LIVE: Danjuma set for Everton, Mane linked with Al-Nassr
Hany Mukhtar and Denis Bouanga to lead MLS All-Stars against Arsenal
Arsenal coach Arteta happy with quick transfer business, not ruling out further signings

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |