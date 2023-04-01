Ronaldo says 'having fun' more important than setting new records

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo (38) denies he's obsessed with records.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus striker has scored a total of 43 goals this calendar year. However, the Portuguese claims that he only cares about the team's performance.

"I don't care so much about records," Ronaldo said. "I'm just thinking about enjoying it for the moment. Our team develops match-by-match. Our coach and the sporting staff are making a great effort to make Al Nassr the strongest team.

"The key to keep achieving records is that I have fun, and this is a beautiful thing in football and the secret behind my continuity.

"I am happy that I scored and performed well, but Cristiano is different from others. I work well, and ultimately what I achieve comes with the help of my colleagues and the sporting staff. Most importantly, I'm having fun at the moment and helping Al Nassr and the Portuguese national team."

