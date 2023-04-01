EXCLUSIVE: Al Taawon's Medran talks Saudi football, Ronaldo & more

At 29, Alvaro Medran, a player who made his Real Madrid debut under Carlo Ancelotti, has found his ideal habitat to shine in Saudi Arabia.

After spells at Getafe, Valencia, Alaves, Rayo Vallecano and Chicago Fire, he joined Al Taawon at the end of 2021, halfway through the season.

Since then, Medran has established himself as one of the most important players in a top team that faces the big four - those under the financial umbrella of the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund.

In fact, his team is co-leading the Saudi Pro League after five rounds (four wins and a draw), tied with Al Hilal and ahead of Al Nassr, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli. He spoke to Flashscore from his new hometown of Buraidah.

Flashscore News: You've been in Saudi Arabia for almost two years now. How are you experiencing the boom in the league and the massive influx of stars?

Medran: "It's changing a lot and I think it's good. World-class players are coming and that's positive for those of us who are already here. Everything that is improving to keep progressing and getting closer to the big leagues in the world is important.

"I'm enjoying playing against some very talented and prestigious players. When I arrived there were already good players like Banega, Ighalo, Carrillo... They can't be compared to Cristiano (Ronaldo) or (Karim) Benzema but they were good. Now, obviously, everything is much better."

Have Al Taawon, your team, already faced any of the big four this season?

"Yes, we played Cristiano's team, Al Nassr, on their ground and won 2-0. In a few days, we will play Al Ahli, where (Roberto) Firmino, (Riyad) Mahrez, (Franck) Kessie and Gabri Veiga are playing, also at their stadium. We will try to continue the good run against them because we have a good team."

You already met Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and even almost scored on your debut with a pass from him. Have you spoken to him a lot?

"I remember that debut against Rayo. The pass was good and I missed. I have thought about that play many times. In the last match, I couldn't talk to him after the match because he is very competitive and after defeats, he doesn't feel like anything. Before the game I did."

What about last season, did you ask for his shirt?

"Of course I did. I have it. When he arrived, he played against my team after three weeks. All my teammates were asking me to get them his jersey and I did, but I kept it. He signed it for me and we were talking for a while afterwards."

This is Medran's third season in Saudi Arabia @AltaawounFC

Was Saudi Arabia, football-wise, a sleeping giant that has woken up?

"Yes. That's a good simile. They had been investing in football for several years and improving the infrastructure but now they have taken a very important step forward with the arrival of so many stars.

"I will try to stay here as long as possible to continue enjoying this great experience that will be much better in a few years because they will continue to invest."

How much better? How far can it go?

"Cristiano said that in a short time, the Saudi Pro League would be among the top five in the world and they are on their way. I'm not going to deny Cristiano."

The Sovereign Wealth Fund is the one putting the money in. Why is it basically going to four clubs?

"I would also like to know. Now they are also helping Al Ettifaq, Steven Gerrard's team, and Al Shabab, who have signed Yannick Carrasco. I don't quite understand how the distribution works. We get little but we have a great team that can beat anyone. In fact, we are joint leaders with Al Hilal."

Where does Al Taawon's money come from?

"I don't know if the Saudi government helps at all but most of it is our own money. They manage very well. We have just made the most expensive transfer of an Arab player and they have used that money to bring in two more foreigners.

"Last season we were fifth and we can compete with any of the financially strongest teams. What's more, in the last season, we beat all the big boys at least once."

Alvaro Medran's recent seasons in numbers Flashscore

Which team in the Spanish league could Al Taawon be compared to?

"It would be a kind of Villarreal or Real Sociedad, teams that are fighting at the top but it is difficult for them to be champions."

And who would Al Hilal be in Spain?

"In terms of titles, it would be Real Madrid. The Superclasico here is Al Hilal - Al Ittihad, it is the duel with the most media and social relevance."

Benzema, Neymar, Kante, Mahrez, Firmino... Who is now the big star of the Saudi Pro League?

"For me, Cristiano is the best player in the world. That's my opinion. He is already the top scorer and he is number one"

At the world level and at 38 years of age, do you still think he is the best, even above Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland or Vinicius Jr.?

"Well, it's true that he is of an age and in Europe it would cost him a little more but he is a football giant, he works like nobody else and you can never reproach him for anything."

Were you surprised that Messi turned down the Saudi money?

"I think his family and personal situation weighed more heavily. I don't have much information but I think his decision went that way."

Medran in a match against Al Nassr @AltaawounFC

You were with the Chicago Fire in MLS. What is the big difference between football in the United States and in Saudi Arabia?

"In MLS, there is more intensity and more physicality but here in Arabia, there is more quality. In any case, both are very good and fun to watch. I sometimes watch MLS or Saudi Pro League games ahead of LaLiga."

If you could sign a top player for your team, anyone in the world, who would it be?

"It's clear to me - Cristiano. I would love to play with him again. I'm a huge fan of his. I wish it could be a reality."

Is all this investment aimed at hosting a World Cup, aside from improving the country's image?

"It's not just football but sport in general. They have brought F1, tennis tournaments, padel...

"They are betting very strongly on sport. I don't know how far they will go or if they will be able to organise a World Cup but they are investing a lot of interest and money into sport."