AC Milan and Monza pay tribute to 'unforgettable' ex-owner Silvio Berlusconi

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. AC Milan and Monza pay tribute to 'unforgettable' ex-owner Silvio Berlusconi
AC Milan and Monza pay tribute to 'unforgettable' ex-owner Silvio Berlusconi
Silvio Berlusconi celebrates with the Champions League trophy after AC Milan beat Liverpool in the 2007 final
Silvio Berlusconi celebrates with the Champions League trophy after AC Milan beat Liverpool in the 2007 final
Profimedia
AC Milan, the football club which won a host of domestic and European titles under Silvio Berlusconi's ownership, called him "unforgettable" in a tribute after his death aged 86 Monday.

"Thank you, Mr President. Always with us," the club said in a statement, adding it was "grieving the passing of the unforgettable Silvio Berlusconi".

"Tomorrow, we will dream of new ambitions, create new challenges, and seek new victories. Which will represent the good, the strong, and the true that lies inside us, in all of us who shared this adventure of binding our lives to a dream called Milan," the statement continued.

Berlusconi reigned supreme at Milan from 1986 until 2017, during which time the club won 29 trophies, including five Champions League and eight Italian league titles.

Carlo Ancelotti, who won two Champions League titles as a player for AC Milan in 1989, 1990 before then coaching the club to two more European successes in 2003 and 2007, led the tributes to the former club president.

"Today's sadness doesn't erase the happy moments spent together," Ancelotti, the current Real Madrid manager, tweeted along with a photo of him standing beside Berlusconi.

"There remains infinite gratitude to the president, but above all to an ironic, loyal, intelligent, sincere man, fundamental in my adventure as a football player first, and then as a coach. Thanks President."

AC Monza, the club Berlusconi and his long-standing business partner Adriano Galliani bought in 2018 after he sold AC Milan, said the former Italian prime minister's death left an unfillable hole.

"Adriano Galliani and AC Monza mourn the passing of president Silvio Berlusconi," the club said in a statement.

"A gap that will never be filled, forever with us. Thank you for everything presidente."

When Berlusconi purchased Monza in 2018, the club was in the third tier of Italian football.

Berlusconi vowed to take Monza to Serie A and with the help of Galliani the team based near Milan reached the top flight for the first time in their history last season.

Monza will play in the Italian top flight again next season after finishing the just-completed campaign in 11th place.

Mentions
FootballAC MilanMonzaSerie A
Related Articles
Serie A roundup: Inter run riot in Verona while Milan and Roma drop crucial points
Scandal-hit media mogul and former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
AC Milan part ways with technical director and former player Paolo Maldini
Show more
Football
Brentford sign Kevin Schade from Freiburg on permanent transfer for club-record fee
Manchester United 'to make formal bid' to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount
Calf injury knocks Matthijs de Ligt out of Nations League finals, replaced by Daley Blind
Steven Berghuis to miss Ajax's opening three games after lashing out at fan
Can Wesley Fofana be Raphael Varane's successor for France?
Aston Villa announce that Christian Purslow has stepped down as Aston Villa CEO
Croatia look to cap successful season with first major title in Nations League
Belgium call up two replacements for injured skipper Kevin De Bruyne
Peter Bosz appointed as the new manager of PSV Eindhoven
Missing the World Cup was a bigger blow than being banned, says Ivan Toney
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle leading the chase for Maddison, Saudi interest in Neymar
Novak Djokovic claims record-breaking 23rd men's Grand Slam title at French Open
Al Ahly win African Champions League with draw at holders Wydad Casablanca
How much will Man City miss impact of quiet but deadly Ilkay Gundogan?