Africans Abroad: Lookman, Salah, and Amoura show their class in Europe

Nigeria, Egypt, and Morocco internationals led the lineup of African stars who delivered outstanding performances over the weekend

England

Ola Aina scored his first goal of the 2024-25 campaign as Nottingham Forest overpowered West Ham United 3-0 in a league encounter.

With Chris Wood and Callum Hudson-Odoi giving the Reds a two-goal lead, the Nigeria international added a beauty in the 78th minute with a fine strike.

Aina seized on a sloppy flick from Jean-Claire Todibo, drilling a powerful left-footed shot into the top corner, as Forest cruised to their third consecutive victory.

At Anfield, Mohamed Salah continued with his breathtaking goalscoring form in Liverpool’s hard-fought 2-1 win over Brighton.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Ferdi Kadioglu latched onto Danny Welbeck’s flicked pass and drove his shot past goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Nevertheless, Liverpool bounced back to claim all three points. Cody Gakpo first levelled the score in the 70th minute, and just two minutes later, the Egyptian netted the winning goal.

In another fixture, Jordan Ayew denied Ipswich Town the chance of securing their first victory in the 2024-25 campaign as Leicester City played out a 1-1 draw at Portman Road.

After a goalless first half, the Tractor Boys broke the deadlock in the 55th minute through Leif Davis. Celebrating his 100th appearance for Ipswich, Davis drilled a low shot into the bottom corner after being set up by Sam Morsy.

Their lead suffered a setback after Kalvin Phillips was given the marching order with 13 minutes left on the clock for a second bookable offence.

However, the points were shared when the Ghanaian – who replaced Jamie Vardy in the 86th minute – levelled matters in the closing seconds of the encounter.

Italy

Ademola Lookman put two goals past Napoli as Atalanta secured a 3-0 away win at the Diego Maradona Stadium.

The Nigeria international broke the deadlock in the 10th minute after firing a close-range volley past goalkeeper Alex Meret thanks to good work from Charles De Ketelaere.

He completed his brace in the 31st minute before substitute Mateo Retegui volleyed in the third in injury time. Thanks to the result, his side are now in the Serie A title race.

Morocco international Abdou Harroui was the hero for Verona in their shocked 3-2 triumph over AS Roma.

The visitors travelled to Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi bearing in mind that their hosts lost six of their last seven matches. Nevertheless, it was Verona who took the lead in the 13th minute when Casper Tengstedt found the net after beating goalkeeper Mile Svilar from close range.

Matias Soule drew Roma level 15 minutes later but the hosts restored their lead in the 34th minute as Giangiacomo Magnani timed his jump to glance the ball home from a corner.

Ivan Juric’s side equalised for the second time in the 53rd when Zeki Celik sent the ball across to the face of goal to Artem Dovbyk, who converted from point-blank range.

When many felt the goal-laden encounter would end on a no winner, no vanquished note, substitute Harroui had the final say with the winner with two minutes left on the clock.

Germany

Mohamed Amoura was on song as Wolfsburg played out a 1-1 draw with Augsburg in the German top flight.

Despite a bright start in the low-scoring affair, the Wolves were made to pay for missed chances with the visitors taking the lead in the 34th minute.

Having controlled a long ball from Keven Schlotterbeck, Phillip Tietz - who had timed his run perfectly to claim the ball in front of Kamil Grabara – had the simple task of tapping the ball into the empty net.

But Wolfsburg would not be losing at home, with the hosts levelling matters in the closing stages as Amoura drilled home a pass from Joakim Maehle.

Meanwhile, Egypt international Omar Marmoush was among the scorers as Frankfurt decimated Bochum 7-2 at Deutsche Bank Park.

In Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 win versus RB Leipzig, Serhou Guirassy complemented his impressive display with a goal to his name.

France

Tino Kadewere got a goal for Nantes but that could not prevent them from losing 2-1 to Marseille in the French Ligue 1.

It was the Olympians who scored first inside Stade de la Beaujoire after 24 minutes with Neal Maupay combining well with Norwich City loanee Jonathan Rowe.

Zimbabwean star Kadewere restored parity after guiding home Marcus Coco’s cross from the right for his first of the season in the 39th minute.

However, they surrendered all points to Marseille with England international Mason Greenwood scoring a 61st-minute winner.