Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Bologna's match with AC Milan postponed due to heavy rain and flooding

Bologna's match with AC Milan postponed due to heavy rain and flooding

Reuters
Bologna's match against Milan will now need to be rescheduled
Bologna's match against Milan will now need to be rescheduledGIUSEPPE MAFFIA / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP
Saturday's Serie A game between Bologna and AC Milan has been postponed due to heavy rain and flooding in the area, the league said on Friday.

The clubs and the league organisers met on Friday in an attempt to find alternative arrangements, after Bologna mayor Matteo Lepore had earlier announced that he had ordered the suspension of the match.

An agreement could not be reached, with solutions such as playing the game in Bologna behind closed doors or at a neutral stadium rejected, and the game has been postponed with a rescheduled date yet to be announced.

"The match is postponed because with a decision that in my opinion is incomprehensible, the mayor has prohibited the match from being played even behind closed doors," Milan chairman Paolo Scaroni told reporters after the meeting.

Schools, parks and sports centres would remain closed in the city on Friday as a precaution after heavy rains since October 19 caused landslides, flooding, road closures and some power outages in several areas, the mayor added.

The municipality of Bologna said in a statement that the match would bring about 35,000 people near the most critical area of the city, causing problems due to the presence of fans and traffic closure in the surrounding area.

With both clubs involved in the Champions League, finding a new date for the postponed game will prove difficult, and Milan will now be without Theo Hernandez and Tijjani Reijnders for Tuesday's match against leaders Napoli.

Both players were set to be suspended for the Bologna game, but will now serve their suspension in the next match.

Mentions
FootballSerie ABolognaAC Milan
Related Articles
'Milan suffered together' in gritty win against Udinese, says Paulo Fonseca
10-man AC Milan cling on for tight win over Udinese
EXCLUSIVE: Agent Giuliani discusses Saudi league's future & helping bring Saud to Roma
Show more
Football
After two years at Aston Villa, Unai Emery has his eyes firmly on silverware
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca not concerned by tough run of fixtures
Ten Hag happy to have captain Fernandes back against West Ham as injuries mount
Arteta: Wounded Arsenal must show 'ruthless mentality' against Liverpool
Who's Missing: Saka a doubt as Jota out of Arsenal vs Liverpool clash
Bournemouth's Scott sidelined after knee surgery, Sinisterra to miss Aston Villa clash
Pep Guardiola backs Man City's Phil Foden to emerge from slump
Carlo Ancelotti 'not losing sleep' over improved Barcelona ahead of Clasico
PSG reject league order to pay Kylian Mbappe £46m in unpaid wages
Most Read
Football Tracker: Mourinho's Fenerbahce draw with Manchester United, Spurs & Porto win
Sharapova and Bryan brothers elected to Tennis Hall of Fame
CAF Awards 2024: Lookman, Hakimi, and Tapsoba lead African Player of the Year nominations
'Idiot' Xander Schauffele cards quadruple bogey at PGA Tour's Zozo Championship

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings