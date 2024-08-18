Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  Serie A
Conte apologises to fans after Napoli 'melted like snow in the sun' against Verona

Antonio Conte with this squad during the game
Antonio Conte with this squad during the gameProfimedia
Napoli manager Antonio Conte (55) apologised to the club's fans after his side were humbled 3-0 at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday and said he took responsibility for the loss.

Conte and Napoli endured a dreadful start to the campaign when Verona scored three goals in the second half, with the 2023 champions unable to prevent the hosts from creating chance after chance.

"We immediately let Verona have a shot at the start of the second half, and in the second instance we went behind," Conte told Sky Sports Italia.

"Then we melted like snow in the sun. What I feel like saying is that we should apologise to the Neapolitan supporters, who follow us with such passion.

"I am the coach and it is right that I take full responsibility."

Verona - Napoli match stats
Verona - Napoli match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Conte said a lot of work would be needed to bring Napoli up to the standard he aimed for.

"(It was) a performance that shows we need to work hard in every aspect. I came to Napoli with lots of enthusiasm, with great desire. If I can help Napoli, I will."

The coach said he might seek additional reinforcements before the transfer window closed.

"On the market, one, two, three, four could arrive, as many as the club want to sign. The problems must be faced head-on, and they are not necessarily easy issues to fix."

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; editing by Clare Fallon)

