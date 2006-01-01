Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. De Rossi optimistic despite Roma's four-game winless start in Serie A

De Rossi optimistic despite Roma's four-game winless start in Serie A

Daniele De Rossi is under pressure in Rome
Daniele De Rossi is under pressure in RomeReuters / Daniele Mascolo
AS Roma manager Daniele De Rossi (41) remains confident that his team can contend for the top spots in Serie A this season despite their poor start to the campaign.

The side were frustrated again on Sunday as Artem Dovbyk's first-half goal proved insufficient to secure their first three points of the season at Genoa as the hosts' Koni De Winter equalised six minutes into stoppage time.

Roma have three points from four matches and are already five points behind leaders Juventus.

"I believe this is a team that has to challenge for the Champions League places. That is our objective," De Rossi told DAZN.

Roma have only gone without a win in their first four Serie A matches in four other seasons before this one.

De Rossi's side have won just one of their last 11 games in all competitions. The manager, visibly frustrated with Sunday's result, was also sent off for dissent just before the equaliser.

"It was the first-half performance we wanted, making Genoa move around and keeping the ball, so we should’ve taken those opportunities to score a second goal," De Rossi said.

"In the second half, we created nothing. The numbers are in our favour but if you dominate in the first half, things shouldn’t be different in the second."

Roma made several signings in the recent transfer window, including Ukrainian striker Dovbyk and Argentine winger Matias Soule, but the wins have yet to come.

"We had a strong transfer campaign to reinforce the squad for our objective," De Rossi said.

"Unfortunately these dropped points weigh heavily on our position in the table - and even more so on our mood."

Follow Serie A with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballSerie AAS RomaDaniele De RossiArtem DovbykMatias SouleGenoa
Related Articles
Genoa score last-gasp equaliser in Serie A to break hearts of winless Roma
Former Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels joins Roma
The Calcio Comment: Fonseca already under pressure at AC Milan thanks to Leao & Theo
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Inter & Lyon held as new signings shine for Atletico Madrid
Updated
France international Rabiot agrees to sign for Ligue 1 giants Marseille
Gallagher and Griezmann fire Atletico Madrid to victory over Valencia
Set-pieces to a reality-check: Three talking points from the Premier League weekend
Underwhelming Inter come back to salvage draw away at Monza in Serie A
Conte hails Lukaku as essential to Napoli's hopes after Cagliari win
Flick praises Barcelona's outstanding teenager Yamal after brace against Girona
It's my burden, says Postecoglou as Tottenham's Achilles heel strikes again
Napoli continue strong start to Conte's reign after thrashing Cagliari in Serie A
Unbeaten Newcastle stage second-half comeback to record Wolves win
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter & Lyon held as new signings shine for Atletico Madrid
Virus-hit Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Al Nassr's Asian Champions League opener
World Series of Darts Finals: All you need to know as Luke Littler aims for glory
Gabriel's bullet header enough to give Arsenal derby win over struggling Spurs

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings