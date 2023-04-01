Dimarco scores stunner as Inter beat Frosinone to return to the top of Serie A

Inter Milan regained top spot in Serie A after a spectacular strike from Federico Dimarco paved the way for a comfortable 2-0 win over Frosinone.

Having seen Juventus move above them on Saturday, Inter knew a positive response was needed against their mid-table opponents.

With five consecutive wins since the last international break, Simone Inzaghi’s side looked full of confidence during the early stages, as Nerazzurri talisman Lautaro Martinez saw a drilled effort superbly thwarted by Stefano Turati.

Despite some encouraging signs from the visitors, who have made an impressive return to life in the Italian top flight, Inter continued to probe for a breakthrough as the first half wore on. It looked as though a lack of cutting edge in the final third would prove costly with the break looming, but up stepped Dimarco to produce a moment of potentially Puskas Award-winning brilliance.

Spotting Turati off his line, the wing-back executed an inch-perfect lob from over 50 yards out to send the home support into raptures at the break.

Inter looked to carry the momentum that goal created into the second half, and were handed a golden opportunity to double their lead within three minutes of the restart when a cynical challenge from Ilario Monterisi halted Marcus Thuram’s marauding run towards goal.

Hakan Çalhanoglu assumed the responsibility from the spot, and the Turkish international fired the resulting penalty into the bottom-right corner for his fifth league goal of the season.

Having picked up only two points from their previous five games on the road this season, a comeback from Frosinone always seemed unlikely. Nevertheless, the Canaries came within inches of halving the deficit before the hour mark, when Walid Cheddira directed a low effort against the base of the post.

That served as a warning sign for Inzaghi’s men, who also needed Yann Sommer to deny Arijon Ibrahimovic from close range.

Despite Frosinone’s best efforts to forge a late consolation, they were unable to breach Italy's most steadfast defence, as the hosts successfully navigated the closing stages to secure a sixth consecutive win across all competitions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan)