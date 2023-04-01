El Shaarawy nets as Roma leave it late to take down stubborn Monza

El Shaarawy nets as Roma leave it late to take down stubborn Monza

Stephan El Shaarawy broke AC Monza's hearts after he left it late to score his first goal of the season, securing AS Roma a fourth consecutive victory in all competitions.

Despite carrying significant momentum into the international break, Roma’s return to action got off to a rather underwhelming start at the Stadio Olimpico.

The early Sunday kick-off time appeared to have an adverse effect on the two sets of players, who lacked energy and purpose in the opening stages.

Following 37 forgettable minutes, Houssem Aouar finally brought the contest to life, forcing Michele Di Gregorio into a superb reaction save after attacking Andrea Belotti’s lofted cross.

The complexion of the contest then dramatically changed just before the break when Monza defender Danilo D'Ambrosio received a second yellow card for an ill-judged challenge on Belotti.

The Roma striker nearly made full use of the numerical advantage in first-half stoppage time, but his effort was kept out by the left boot of Di Gregorio.

Despite being a player light, it was the visitors who had the first shot in anger of the second half, after Andrea Colpani tried his luck with a long-range effort that fizzed wide of Rui Patricio’s goal. While Roma dominated the possession statistics, Raffaele Palladino’s side continued to offer a threat on the counter-attack.

Half-time substitute Samuele Birindelli was denied his first Monza goal when his powerful striker from distance was smartly saved by Patrício.

As the encounter drifted into the final 20 minutes, the Giallorossi started to knock at the door. The in-form Romelu Lukaku - who had found the net in each of his previous five games for club and country - crashed his right-foot strike against the outside of the post after being teed up by Sardar Azmoun.

While his teammates ramped up their attacking efforts, Patrício had to remain alert to deny Birindelli for the second time in the encounter.

Ultimately, Monza’s hard work was undone in the 90th minute when the ball broke to El Shaarawy, who drove a low strike past Di Gregorio to send the home support into delirium.

Despite Jose Mourinho’s late dismissal, the timely winner lifts Roma up to sixth position for the time being, while Monza drop down to 11th following the end of their five-game unbeaten run.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Stephan El Shaarawy (AS Roma)

Roma - Monza player ratings Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.