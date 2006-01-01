Empoli hold Juventus to goalless draw in uninspiring Serie A encounter

Empoli and Juventus are still unbeaten after four Serie A matches apiece, as a 0-0 draw at Stadio Carlo Castellani means they are now seven and nine competitive matches without defeat respectively.

Dusan Vlahovic looked determined early on to add to his two league goals so far this season, but the home defence was up to the challenge by blocking two strikes, before the first effort on target fell to Empoli’s Youssef Maleh on 19 minutes, but his clean 25-yard strike was straight at Mattia Perin.

After drawing a blank against Roma last time out, the visitors produced little to suggest today would be different until the final 10 minutes before the break. Douglas Luiz played a corner short to Teun Koopmeiners, whose cross was met by the leaping Federico Gatti, but his header was tipped over by Devis Vásquez.

The early stages of the second half were also dominated by the Bianconeri, as Vlahovic latched onto a sweeping forward ball by Nicolas Gonzalez five minutes after the restart, only for the Serbian to be denied by a strong foot from Vasquez.

The home goalkeeper was busy again two minutes later when a deep Andrea Cambiaso cross was met by Koopmeiners, whose hook goalwards produced a brilliant reaction save.

Juventus remained on top in terms of possession but failed to create opportunities as the Empoli defence regained its composure.

Both managers turned to their benches to make the difference, and the Azzurri thought they had done just that when substitute Pietro Pellegri backheeled the ball into the path of Alberto Grassi 17 minutes from time, only for the midfielder to fire straight at Perin when it looked easier to score.

Another long-range Maleh strike going a whisker wide of the post on the 90-minute mark meant it was a second draw in succession for both teams, as managers Roberto D'Aversa and Thiago Motta are still to taste defeat since taking up their new posts in the summer.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Devis Vasquez (Empoli)

