Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Empoli hold Juventus to goalless draw in uninspiring Serie A encounter

Empoli hold Juventus to goalless draw in uninspiring Serie A encounter

Juventus' defender Andrea Cambiaso and Empoli's defender Youssef Male fight for the ball
Juventus' defender Andrea Cambiaso and Empoli's defender Youssef Male fight for the ball Isabella BONOTTO / AFP
Empoli and Juventus are still unbeaten after four Serie A matches apiece, as a 0-0 draw at Stadio Carlo Castellani means they are now seven and nine competitive matches without defeat respectively.

Dusan Vlahovic looked determined early on to add to his two league goals so far this season, but the home defence was up to the challenge by blocking two strikes, before the first effort on target fell to Empoli’s Youssef Maleh on 19 minutes, but his clean 25-yard strike was straight at Mattia Perin.

After drawing a blank against Roma last time out, the visitors produced little to suggest today would be different until the final 10 minutes before the break. Douglas Luiz played a corner short to Teun Koopmeiners, whose cross was met by the leaping Federico Gatti, but his header was tipped over by Devis Vásquez.

The early stages of the second half were also dominated by the Bianconeri, as Vlahovic latched onto a sweeping forward ball by Nicolas Gonzalez five minutes after the restart, only for the Serbian to be denied by a strong foot from Vasquez.

The home goalkeeper was busy again two minutes later when a deep Andrea Cambiaso cross was met by Koopmeiners, whose hook goalwards produced a brilliant reaction save.

Juventus remained on top in terms of possession but failed to create opportunities as the Empoli defence regained its composure.

Both managers turned to their benches to make the difference, and the Azzurri thought they had done just that when substitute Pietro Pellegri backheeled the ball into the path of Alberto Grassi 17 minutes from time, only for the midfielder to fire straight at Perin when it looked easier to score. 

Another long-range Maleh strike going a whisker wide of the post on the 90-minute mark meant it was a second draw in succession for both teams, as managers Roberto D'Aversa and Thiago Motta are still to taste defeat since taking up their new posts in the summer.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Devis Vasquez (Empoli)

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballSerie AEmpoliJuventusDevis Stiven Vasquez Llach
Related Articles
Juventus and Thiago Motta thinking only of Empoli and not Champions League return
Football Tracker: Roma in early action, North London derby to follow
Updated
Juventus and Roma share the spoils in Turin as Motta's magic wears off
Show more
Football
Harsh lessons as Robin Van Persie’s Heerenveen suffer 9-1 defeat
FlashFocus: Legendary Slovak coach Vladimir Weiss looking to make an impact in Europe
Frustrated Fabregas rues Como draw with Bologna after ceding two-goal lead
UEFA reportedly warns that England could face Euro 2028 ban over regulator plans
Emery delighted with Villa's poise under pressure in comeback win over Everton
Lionel Messi scores twice in triumphant injury return for Inter Miami
Milan win over Venezia a boost for Liverpool and Inter clashes, says Fonseca
PSG coach Enrique hails team after extending perfect start to the season
Real Madrid didn't deserve to win against Real Sociedad, says Ancelotti
Most Read
Football Tracker: Roma in early action, North London derby to follow
Who's Missing: Odegaard and Rice out of huge North London derby clash
Liverpool stunned as Hudson-Odoi seals famous Anfield win for Nottingham Forest
Work is Antonio Conte's only weapon after difficult 100 days at Napoli

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings