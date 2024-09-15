Football Tracker: Inter & Lyon held as new signings shine for Atletico Madrid

The international break is behind us and that can only mean one thing: club football is back! Keep up with all the major results and news here.

Sunday, September 16th

23:25 CET - That's all the football done for the weekend but don't worry, the European leagues continue on Monday while Tuesday sees the start of the new and improved UEFA Champions League. That's right, it's going to be a massive week!

If you missed anything from the Premier League, catch up on the action with our talking points piece.

22:55 CET - Two second-half goals including a first goal for big summer signing Julian Alvarez helped Atletico Madrid to add to their half-time lead and defeat Valencia 3-0.

22:40 CET - Over in Ligue 1, Lyon have been held by Lens in a drab 0-0 draw as their slow start to the season continues.

22:30 CET - Alessandro Nesta was so close to his first Serie A win as Monza coach against his former rivals Inter but a late Denzel Dumfries goal denied him and Monza three points. Dany Mota leapt brilliantly to fire a header into the top corner deep into the second half but Inter responded late on to rescue a point.

Check out the match stats here.

21:52 CET - An inch-perfect threading pass from Rodrigo De Paul sets up Conor Gallagher for his first Atletico Madrid goal and it was a cool finish from the Englishman. That was the goal that gives Atletico a 1-0 lead at the break against Valencia.

21:39 CET - Over in Ligue 1, Lyon are being held by Lens at the break as that game also remains 0-0.

21:33 CET - It is half-time in Serie A and it has been a lacklustre display so far from the holders Inter Milan. They are being held at the break by a Monza side looking for their first win of the season.

Follow the second half here.

20:27 CET - Athletic Club have held on after going a man down while 2-0 up to win 3-2 away at Las Palmas in LaLiga. Unfortunately for the Canary Island side, they are still looking for their first win of the new season.

Still a bit of football to enjoy this weekend with Inter facing Monza in Serie A, Lens hosting Lyon in Ligue 1 and Atletico Madrid taking on Valencia in LaLiga.

20:01 CET - Antonio Conte’s Napoli have comfortably beaten Cagliari 4-0 away in Sardinia with Romelu Lukaku and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia both scoring in the second half. The win takes Napoli to the top of the Serie A standings with Inter in action later.

Read all about the match here.

19:27 CET - Wolves have surrendered a half-time lead to lose 2-1 to Newcastle in the Premier League. Newcastle stormed back late in the second half with Harvey Barnes netting a brilliant winner.

Wolves are still waiting for their first win of the league campaign. Newcastle, meanwhile, are still unbeaten.

Over in Germany, 10-man Werder Bremen have edged Mainz 1-0 in the final Bundesliga fixture of the weekend.

19:01 CET - At half-time in Sardinia, Napoli are leading Cagliari 1-0 thanks to Giovanni Di Lorenzo's early goal.

19:00 CET - Over in Ligue 1, three matches have just concluded with the results below:

Nantes 1-2 Reims

Strasbourg 1-1 Angers

Toulouse 2-0 Le Havre

18:20 CET - It is half-time in the Premier League and Wolves go into the break with a surprise 1-0 lead after Mario Lemina finished off a fast counterattack just past the half-hour mark.

Half-time stats Flashscore

18:08 CET - Barcelona turned the heat up in the second-half and despite a late Girona goal and a Ferran Torres red card, the Catalan club were comfortable 4-1 winners in an impressive display.

Match stats Flashscore

After teenage sensation Lamine Yamal scored a first-half brace, it was new signing Dani Olmo who fired an effort into the top corner from an acute angle before a beautiful team move was finished off by Pedri to make it four.

Barcelona look the real deal under Hansi Flick and they remain four points clear at the top of LaLiga and rivals Real Madrid.

17:50 CET - We are 10 minutes away from kick off in Serie A as Napoli travel to Cagliari as they look to continue their encourging start under new manager Antonio Conte.

Check out the match preview here.

17:25 CET - In the first Bundesliga match of the day, Augsburg have beaten St. Pauli 3-1. The newly-promoted Hamburg side are still looking for their first points of the campaign... it could be a long old season for them.

Earlier, in Ligue 1, Rennes smashed Montpellier 3-0.

17:09 CET - At half-time in LaLiga, Barcelona are leading their hosts and Catalan rivals Girona 2-0 thanks to a brace from superstar teen Lamine Yamal.

16:56 CET - Arsenal have held on to beat their bitter rivals Tottenham 1-0 thanks to Gabriel’s second-half headed goal despite conceding over 60 per cent possession.

Read all about the match here.

Arsenal's attacking thirds Opta by StatsPerform / Adrian Dennis / AFP

It’s a big win for Mikel Arteta’s title-chasing side while Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou might be starting to worry after winning just once from four games so far in the Premier League.

Over in Serie A, Atalanta have edged Fiorentina 3-2 in a thriller while Torino and Lecce have drawn 0-0.

16:35 CET - Next up in the Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers host Newcastle United from 17:30 CET. Wolves are yet to win a league game this season and will be desperate to get the job done today but is that too much pressure to handle?

Follow that match here.

16:25 CET - Arsenal have taken the lead in the North London derby via a goal from centre-back Gabriel! The Brazilian rose highest from a corner to power a header home. Spurs have dominated possession in the match but you have to make that count... 1-0 Arsenal.

16:02 CET - Celta Vigo have beaten 10-man Valladolid 3-1 in LaLiga to continue their good start to the new season. The win lifts the Galician club into the top four for the time being.

Next up in Spain, it's Girona vs Barcelona in the Catalan derby - follow the action here.

15:49 CET - An entertaining first half of the North London derby has ended goalless between Tottenham and Arsenal. With not many clear-cut chances of note, the main talking point would be the SEVEN yellow cards that have already been dished out. It’s feisty, that’s for sure, and it's hard to imagine the match finishing with 22 players on the pitch.

Arsenal defender William Saliba reacts after receiving a yellow card Adrian Dennis / AFP

15:10 CET - Well, the North London duel is not the only derby on today. Over in LaLiga, Barcelona are travelling to face Catalan rivals Girona from 16:15 CET. You can see the starting lineups for that one below and follow the action here.

Starting lineups Flashscore

14:56 CET - The players are coming out at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of a hotly anticipated North London derby. Follow the match live with our audio commentary via the link above!

14:34 CET - Genoa have netted a last-gasp equaliser to snatch Roma’s first win of the season away from them at the death. It finished 1-1 in Genoa with the hosts scoring in the 95th minute!

Read a full match report here.

13:55 CET - We now know who is starting in the North London derby this afternoon with Tottenham and Arsenal's XIs below.

The major pre-match talking point was how Arsenal's midfield would look with Declan Rice suspended, and Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino both injured. It looks like the Gunners will start with Jorginho, Thomas Partey and possibly Kai Havertz in the middle.

Spurs are going all-out attack, with Ange Postecolgou selecting plenty of forward-thinking players.

Starting lineups Flashscore

13:45 CET - The day's LaLiga action gets underway with the clash of Celta Vigo and Valladolid from 14:00 CET before the Catalan derby between Girona and Barcelona kicks off at 16:15 CET.

This weekend in LaLiga Flashscore

Follow LaLiga all day here.

13:25 CET - Artem Dovbyk has scored his first Roma goal to give his side a 1-0 lead at half-time away at Genoa.

Follow the second half here.

11:55 CET - Below you can see how the teams will line up for the Serie A clash between Genoa and Roma.

Starting lineups Flashscore

09:10 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of what is a big day in the world of football, with Arsenal taking on rivals Tottenham and Barcelona facing Girona this afternoon.

First up on the agenda though is a clash in northern Italy, where Genoa will host Roma, who will be looking to claim their first win of the season.

The match will kick off at 12:30 CET.