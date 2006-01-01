Fiorentina sign former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea

De Gea has been without a team for the past year

Fiorentina have signed former Spain and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea (33), who has been without a team for the past year, the Serie A club said on Friday.

De Gea, who began his career at Atletico Madrid where he won the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup, has signed a one-year deal with the option of a further year.

He left Manchester United in July 2023 at the end of his contract after 12 seasons, having won the Premier League title, the FA Cup, two League Cups and the Europa League.

The keeper, who won the last of his 45 caps for Spain in 2020, joins a club who finished eighth in the standings last season and have lost the last two Conference League finals.