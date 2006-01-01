Fiorentina sign striker Moise Kean from Juventus on permanent deal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Fiorentina sign striker Moise Kean from Juventus on permanent deal

Fiorentina sign striker Moise Kean from Juventus on permanent deal

Last season, Kean played 20 matches for Juve without scoring a goal or making an assist
Last season, Kean played 20 matches for Juve without scoring a goal or making an assistReuters
Fiorentina have signed forward Moise Kean (24) from Juventus on a permanent deal, both Serie A clubs said on Tuesday.

Juve will receive 13 million euros plus add-on bonuses of up to five million euros, but neither club disclosed the length of Kean's contract.

Kean, who has played 15 times for Italy and scored four goals, has also played for Paris St-Germain and Everton.

Kean had a disappointing season at Juve, struggling with a shin injury and playing 20 matches without scoring a goal or making an assist.

Fiorentina finished eighth in Serie A and were UEFA Conference League runners-up for the second season in a row.

Mentions
FootballSerie AKean MoiseJuventusFiorentinaTransfer News
Related Articles
Juventus sign goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio from Monza in €19.5 million deal
Aston Villa sign exciting youngsters Iling Junior & Barrenechea from Juventus
Thiago Motta announced as the new head coach of Juventus on three-year deal
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille agree fee for Greenwood, Manchester United linked with Calvert-Lewin
Updated
EURO 2024 Tracker: Lineups announced for Spain vs France with Griezmann dropped
Updated
Inter sign goalkeeper Josep Martinez from Genoa
Vinicius Junior apologises after Brazil's early Copa América exit
Where have all the free-kick goals gone? Remembering Platini's EURO 1984 strike
Newly-promoted Leicester sign Italian defender Okoli from Atalanta
What not to miss before Spain take on France in clash of positivity and pragmatism
Spain's Aitana Bonmati eyes football gold to cap stellar year on the pitch
Rudy's Rumour Mill: De Gea to make a return as Manchester United crank up activity
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille agree fee for Greenwood, Manchester United linked with Calvert-Lewin
Ruthless Djokovic destroys Rune to reach 15th Wimbledon quarter before blasting crowd
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beaten by Medvedev in thriller, Alcaraz comes back to down Paul
Fritz topples Zverev in five-set thriller to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings