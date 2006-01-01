Fiorentina sign striker Moise Kean from Juventus on permanent deal

Last season, Kean played 20 matches for Juve without scoring a goal or making an assist

Fiorentina have signed forward Moise Kean (24) from Juventus on a permanent deal, both Serie A clubs said on Tuesday.

Juve will receive 13 million euros plus add-on bonuses of up to five million euros, but neither club disclosed the length of Kean's contract.

Kean, who has played 15 times for Italy and scored four goals, has also played for Paris St-Germain and Everton.

Kean had a disappointing season at Juve, struggling with a shin injury and playing 20 matches without scoring a goal or making an assist.

Fiorentina finished eighth in Serie A and were UEFA Conference League runners-up for the second season in a row.